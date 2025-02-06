Duchess Sophie's espadrilles and matching belt with pink blazer have us dreaming of sunny spring

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has been showcasing her elegant style in Nepal and her espadrilles and baby pink blazer have got us dreaming of sunny spring days.

If we had to pick the top two spring/summer style must-haves for the Duchess of Edinburgh it surely would have to be espadrilles and the colour pink. As soon as the warmer weather arrives, or if she travels to sunnier climes, Duchess Sophie brings back her blossom pink dresses and skirts and her beloved jute-soled espadrilles. The shoes in particular are failsafes as alternatives to your best white trainers and Duchess Sophie re-wore her TOMS Valencia platforms in Nepal.

She and Prince Edward are currently undertaking a six-day visit to Nepal and Day 3 was packed full of engagements, including visits to the National Botanic Garden and the Gurkha Welfare Trust Welfare Centre. Her outfit was sensational and the perfect blend of comfort and trend-lead style that's inspiring us as we look ahead to spring.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shop Accessories Like Duchess Sophie's

Exact Match TOMS White Valencia Espadrilles £31.50 at Amazon Duchess Sophie's beloved platform espadrilles were something she wore a lot last year and looks set to bring them out again for spring/summer 2025 after wearing them in Nepal. They give elevation whilst still being comfortable and they have a removable insole, rubber outsole and the beautiful jute espadrille detailing. Anthropologie Cream Woven Belt £80 at Anthropologie Also available in black and red, this cream leather belt has a woven design that would coordinate so well with jute-soled espadrilles. It would add more texture and structure to your outfits and yet is classic enough to be very versatile. TOMs Alpargata Rope 2.0 Espadrilles £60 at TOMS Not everyone will be a fan of flatform espadrilles and these are the perfect chic alternative - and another style Duchess Sophie owns! They come in a range of colours but we think the natural shade is one of the most easy to style.

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit

H&M Pale Pink Oversized Blazer Was £54.99, Now £33 at H&M This blazer is the softest tone of pale pink and would be beautiful with an all-neutral outfit to add a subtle splash of colour. It's single-breasted and has an oversized fit and notch lapels. There are handy pockets at the front, dropped shoulders and decorative buttons on the cuffs. M&S Pure Cotton White T-Shirt £6.50 at M&S Crafted from breathable pure cotton, this T-shirt is an affordable staple you'll get plenty of wear out of as spring and summer come around. It has a neat crew neckline, airy short sleeves and can be worn with everything from a floral skirt like Duchess Sophie's to a pair of blue jeans. Buttercup Pressed Floral Skirt Was £79, Now £50 at Albaray With an elasticated waistband and convenient side pockets, this is a functional as well as stylish maxi skirt to add to your collection. It's part of the Albaray x Wilder & Wren capsule collection and was crafted with a unique wildflower floral print that is so artistic and perfect for spring.

Duchess Sophie’s Valencia espadrilles have a chunkier sole than classic espadrilles. This not only provides elevation that you’d normally get from heels, but also makes them feel a bit more contemporary and fashion-forward. If you’re not a fan of this, though, the timeless espadrille style is still something well worth adding to your spring capsule wardrobe.

The jute soles and canvas uppers are inherently spring-like and lighter than the boots and leather shoes we’ve been wearing all winter. They conjure up memories of holidays and if you choose a neutral colour like cream, white or beige they work with so many outfits, from casual beachwear or jeans outfits to smarter dresses and tailored pieces.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh has plenty of espadrilles in her collection, including several pairs of wedges, but these flat ones are brilliant for the daytime. They also coordinated with the belt on her floral skirt and tied the two pieces together. The senior royal wore this skirt in Malta last year and you can still purchase the exact Zimmerman Lightburst Floral Cotton Skirt in some sizes.

It’s made from a silk and cotton blend and is covered in a stunning floral print that looks like poppies. The intensity of the colours fades as the floral print goes up the skirt and this gives it a watercolour-esque feel and makes it more subtle. The skirt comes with a raffia belt attached, though to achieve a similar look you could easily add a cream or white woven belt over the waistband of any floral skirt.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Duchess Sophie tucked in a plain white T-shirt and complemented the red-pink tones of the flowers on her dress with a very pale pink blazer. Pastel pinks are one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 and woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr believes they’re easier to style than other pinks.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"If Barbie pink completely passed you by last year, paler petal colours are much easier to work into your wardrobe. As Sophie shows, a pink blazer will perfectly complement florals, but you could try pairing yours with jeans for a smart casual weekend look too," she says.

The Duchess’s blazer was single breasted and worn open to give a good glimpse at the rest of her outfit as she toured the National Botanic Garden and helped school children to plant a rhododendron (Nepal’s national flower). On Day 3 she also visited the Living Mountain Lab at the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development and the Gurkha Welfare Trust Welfare Centre where she and Prince Edward met Gurkha veterans, widows and members of staff.