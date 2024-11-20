Velvet isn't going anywhere and Duchess Sophie’s sultry yet elegant dress from 2004 is still so chic

Duchess Sophie’s sultry yet elegant velvet dress from 20 years ago would be every bit as beautiful for the upcoming festive season.

Whilst many people enjoy dipping their toes into seasonal colour and pattern trends, most of the staples in a winter capsule wardrobe tend to be very timeless. The more pared-back and versatile something is, the more we often find ourselves wearing it and the same can be true for special occasion looks too. Duchess Sophie’s sultry yet elegant velvet dress from 2004 is one of those items that was worn decades ago but would be just as stunning now as a Christmas party outfit.

The senior royal looked so glamorous when she stepped out that September to open the Plaza Apollo Cinema in her role as President of Brainwave, a charity that helps children with disabilities and additional needs to achieve greater independence through a range of specialist therapies. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress fell to her knees and had a shift silhouette, with a high crew neckline and no sleeves.

The bodice was beautifully fitted and the skirt flared out slightly towards the bottom hem. The design was so simple but this dress was incredibly striking and the velvet was showcased even more as a result. The lustrous sheen of the material caught the light as Duchess Sophie was pictured arriving to open the cinema and this always helps to make velvet pieces seem that bit more special and elevated. The Duchess of Edinburgh doesn’t wear head-to-toe black outfits often, but this velvet dress was a sensational example of how gorgeous they can be.

There are always so many velvet dress options available as the countdown to Christmas approaches and many of them are in very festive tones like burgundy and forest green. These are fabulous too, but a black velvet dress like Duchess Sophie’s is easier to style and works with any colour of accessories, giving you more outfit possibilities to explore.

If you’re not sure about a sleeveless design in the winter then a long sleeved velvet dress is lovely too and provides more coverage. Duchess Sophie didn’t require this back in 2004 and she instead completed her outfit for the opening of the Plaza Apollo Cinema with some sheer tights and a pair of pointed toe court heels.

This is the most-worn shoe style for the royal women and never fails to look sophisticated, as well as adding a more formal edge to an outfit. On this occasion, though, the Duchess went for a twist on the classic design as it looks as though the front of these shoes is made from a mesh or lace that was slightly transparent.

She also brought a tiny pop of colour to her look by carrying a black pashmina covered with a pale blue floral print, and also held both a black mini top handle bag and what could have been a black glasses case. With a glimmering brooch pinned to her dress and a pair of magnificent drop earrings with a blue stone, the Duchess of Edinburgh was the epitome of understated glamour in 2004 and still would be to this day if she ever steps out in this dress again.

In recent years Duchess Sophie has continued to wear velvet, but in a different way, as she chose a deep blue velvet hat and matching jacket for a day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2022. She also wore a navy velvet outfit when she attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip in March 2022.