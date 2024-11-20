Velvet isn't going anywhere and Duchess Sophie’s sultry yet elegant dress from 2004 is still so chic
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a fitted velvet dress 20 years ago and it would still make the perfect winter look to this day
Duchess Sophie’s sultry yet elegant velvet dress from 20 years ago would be every bit as beautiful for the upcoming festive season.
Whilst many people enjoy dipping their toes into seasonal colour and pattern trends, most of the staples in a winter capsule wardrobe tend to be very timeless. The more pared-back and versatile something is, the more we often find ourselves wearing it and the same can be true for special occasion looks too. Duchess Sophie’s sultry yet elegant velvet dress from 2004 is one of those items that was worn decades ago but would be just as stunning now as a Christmas party outfit.
The senior royal looked so glamorous when she stepped out that September to open the Plaza Apollo Cinema in her role as President of Brainwave, a charity that helps children with disabilities and additional needs to achieve greater independence through a range of specialist therapies. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s dress fell to her knees and had a shift silhouette, with a high crew neckline and no sleeves.
Shop Black Velvet Dresses
This stunning knee length velvet dress also comes in burgundy and navy, though the black is so classy and easy to style. Embellished buttons running down the front add a touch more glamour and the fit and flare shape is beautiful. Style with knee high boots and plenty of jewellery.
With a classic feel that means you’ll reach for it again and again, this dress has a wrap design and a feminine V-neckline. It falls to an elegant midi length and with a pair of metallic heels and a matching clutch it would make the most sophisticated special event outfit.
Shop More Velvet Staples
Affordable and comfy to wear, these velvet trousers have a straight leg design and there is a matching blazer available too. They can be dressed down with a cosy jumper and trainers or elevated with heels and a cami top.
This simple black velvet top is the perfect way to introduce some velvet into your collection that works with your existing staples. It can be tucked in or left loose and the cowl neckline is stunning.
The bodice was beautifully fitted and the skirt flared out slightly towards the bottom hem. The design was so simple but this dress was incredibly striking and the velvet was showcased even more as a result. The lustrous sheen of the material caught the light as Duchess Sophie was pictured arriving to open the cinema and this always helps to make velvet pieces seem that bit more special and elevated. The Duchess of Edinburgh doesn’t wear head-to-toe black outfits often, but this velvet dress was a sensational example of how gorgeous they can be.
There are always so many velvet dress options available as the countdown to Christmas approaches and many of them are in very festive tones like burgundy and forest green. These are fabulous too, but a black velvet dress like Duchess Sophie’s is easier to style and works with any colour of accessories, giving you more outfit possibilities to explore.
If you’re not sure about a sleeveless design in the winter then a long sleeved velvet dress is lovely too and provides more coverage. Duchess Sophie didn’t require this back in 2004 and she instead completed her outfit for the opening of the Plaza Apollo Cinema with some sheer tights and a pair of pointed toe court heels.
This is the most-worn shoe style for the royal women and never fails to look sophisticated, as well as adding a more formal edge to an outfit. On this occasion, though, the Duchess went for a twist on the classic design as it looks as though the front of these shoes is made from a mesh or lace that was slightly transparent.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
She also brought a tiny pop of colour to her look by carrying a black pashmina covered with a pale blue floral print, and also held both a black mini top handle bag and what could have been a black glasses case. With a glimmering brooch pinned to her dress and a pair of magnificent drop earrings with a blue stone, the Duchess of Edinburgh was the epitome of understated glamour in 2004 and still would be to this day if she ever steps out in this dress again.
In recent years Duchess Sophie has continued to wear velvet, but in a different way, as she chose a deep blue velvet hat and matching jacket for a day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2022. She also wore a navy velvet outfit when she attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip in March 2022.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Katie Holmes nails festive elegance with plum satin dress, red handbag and mustard velvet ballet flats
Vibrant colours and layering textures are key for winter styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Is The Buckingham Murders based on a true story? Inspiration behind the Netflix film
Crime thriller The Buckingham Murders has landed on Netflix, and viewers have been left asking whether the movie is based on real events.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Queen Letizia’s Mango tuxedo blazer and matching trousers makes a festive co-ord that screams understated glamour
Queen Letizia of Spain's chic co-ord has proved that sequins and velvet aren't the only way as party season draws nearer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie styles favourite leather dress with sultry yet cosy knee high boots for the perfect edgy winter outfit
The Duchess of Edinburgh just brought back her go-to leather dress and her floral blouse and boots were the perfect accompaniments
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's forest green jumper and checked trousers prove comfort and festive elegance go hand-in-hand
Carole Middleton reminded us all that December outfits don’t have to be sparkly to be festive when she wore this combination in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia makes a plain black jumper dress the most elegant outfit for winter days out - all you need is some knee high boots and a waist belt
Queen Letizia knows how to look put-together whilst still being cosy and the secret to her style is her love for pared-back designs
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall's raspberry red coat and cherry knee-high boots made the chicest winter uniform
And her tortoise shell shades and designer bag topped it off
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s traditional checked coat and brown knee high boots was a Christmas Day outfit we can all recreate this festive season
Pippa Middleton's Christmas Day outfit from 2016 was the perfect blend of cosy and sophisticated - and it will never go out of style
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie was a vision of elegance in slinky black dress styled with fluffy jacket and glittery clutch bag
The Duchess of Edinburgh proved that the simplest outfits can sometimes be the best when she wore a slinky black dress in 2016
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary's berry-red earrings refreshed a favourite dress – and snakeskin heels added an on-trend twist we love
The royal's mastery of colour and texture is a trick we're taking into festive season.
By Ella Taylor Published