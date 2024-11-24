We're captivated by Duchess Sophie's full length corduroy coat – it's the cosy trench alternative we've been looking for

Duchess Sophie is known for her having fun with her wardrobe, blending casual and laid-back pieces with effortlessly elegant staples for a striking and unique look - and she's done it again, stepping out in a full length corduroy jacket that's the cosy-chic trench coat alternative we can't wait to wear this winter.

Finding the perfect flattering winter coat to round out your winter capsule wardrobe and see you through the season in style can be a tricky task. There are so many different looks to choose from and we want something that can work from day to night and from occasion to occasion too so we can get our moneys worth from whatever purchase we make.

Well, look no further than Duchess Sophie's stunning full length burgundy, corduroy coat that she wore to meet with the founders of the charity DEBRA, of which she is a patron.

New Look Burgundy Long Belted Coat £59.99 at New Look Boasting the same longline silhouette and relaxed fit as Sophie's stunning coat, this burgundy piece from New Look is a great and affordable way to recreate her look. The sharp collar and neat pockets are offset by the cosy belted design and the dropped shoulders give a lovely, laid-back feel that's easily dressed both up and down. Topshop Faux Fur Longline Coat Was £155.18, Now £100.87 at Nordstrom This stunning faux fur coat is a real statement piece, bringing in tonnes of texture to any look just like Sophie's corduroy style. We love how cosy this coat looks, with the thick collar, snug pockets and full length keeping you warm no matter the weather. The burgundy shade is stunning too and we'd pair this with a monochrome all-black outfit so it really stands out. John Lewis Wrap Double Front Coat £159 at John Lewis This deep and rich burgundy tone is beautiful, giving this coat a high-end and impossibly elegant feel. The crisp hems perfectly balance casual and formal wear, with their curved lines in place of a collar creating a sleek and easy to style look. Nasty Gal Faux Shearling Coat £206.08 at Nordstrom Crafted from a rugged, worn-in faux leather fabric with a stunning faux shearling lining, this full length burgundy coat delivers warmth, cosiness and effortless elegance. The double breasted button details, deep warming pockets and striking burgundy tone make it the perfect piece to wear throughout winter no matter the occasion. Next Burgundy Belted Coatigan £45 at Next We'd not heard of a 'coatigan' before but this beautiful blend of the casual cardigan style with the warm and collared look of a coat makes for a stunning and cosy design. The burgundy colour, which is given an almost speckled look thanks to the soft and textured fabric, is lovely and rich, and the thick tie belt creates a flattering silhouette. WKNDGIRL Burgundy Oversized Felted Longline Coat Was £80, Now £60 at New Look This coat is a classic and timeless piece, with the felt fabric creating a structured and elegant look that's easy to dress up or down depending on your day. The simple and sleek design is so flattering, with buttons and a tie belt making sure you keep wrapped up against the cold while the oversized collar creates a flattering and striking silhouette.

The Belted Cotton-Corduroy Coat by Victoria Beckham is a standout piece, with its ribbed corduroy fabric bringing tonnes of texture and rich colour to Sophie's outfit. We love how the heavy and luxe fabric elevates the full length trench-style silhouette, making this coat a perfect alternative to the more expensive trending Burberry trench coats we're seeing everywhere this season.

We also love the relaxed fit of the piece, which is a more casual style than we usually see Sophie in as she carries out engagements, but the heavy and luxe corduroy fabric, crisp collar and double breasted silhouette still created a formal-enough and put-together feel for the occasion.

Under the coat, Sophie wore a floating burgundy midi dress, pair of patent heels and carried a charcoal grey handbag. The matching burgundy tones of the dress and coat created a lovely sleek and elevated look, especially with the dress being slightly longer than the coat which had an elongating and flattering lengthening effect - We're certainly going to be adding this look to our list of Christmas party outfit inspiration for the upcoming festive season.

Saying that, we're also drawn in by how versatile this coat is. While Sophie dressed it up, we can see the relaxed fit of the coat making it a perfect everyday piece that will pair effortlessly with some wide leg jeans, a cosy knitted jumper and pair of suede boots for a cosy-chic style.

It's not the first time Sophie has worn this coat. She first debuted it back in 2021 when she attended Kate Middleton's annual Together At Christmas carol service and we're so glad she's pulled it out of her wardrobe again.

For her 2021 look, Sophie threw on the coat over a pair of white suit trousers and a stunning silky green top, incorporating the deep-toned festive hues of burgundy and dark green for a sophisticated take on festive dressing.

The Victoria Beckham coat is no longer available to buy, though it does pop up on resale sites from time to time. However, burgundy coats, especially longline and full length styles, are really having a moment this year and so luckily there are tonnes of similar styles out there on the market.