We're captivated by Duchess Sophie's full length corduroy coat – it's the cosy trench alternative we've been looking for
Duchess Sophie looked effortlessly elegant in a more casual coat style than we're used to seeing her wear
Duchess Sophie is known for her having fun with her wardrobe, blending casual and laid-back pieces with effortlessly elegant staples for a striking and unique look - and she's done it again, stepping out in a full length corduroy jacket that's the cosy-chic trench coat alternative we can't wait to wear this winter.
Finding the perfect flattering winter coat to round out your winter capsule wardrobe and see you through the season in style can be a tricky task. There are so many different looks to choose from and we want something that can work from day to night and from occasion to occasion too so we can get our moneys worth from whatever purchase we make.
Well, look no further than Duchess Sophie's stunning full length burgundy, corduroy coat that she wore to meet with the founders of the charity DEBRA, of which she is a patron.
Wonderful to welcome our Patron @CharityDEBRA HRH The Duchess of Edingburgh to @TheBeaumontLDN for the most important cause in the world 🦋❤️#fight #eb pic.twitter.com/T3HH69jSbJNovember 22, 2024
Shop Burgundy Coats
Boasting the same longline silhouette and relaxed fit as Sophie's stunning coat, this burgundy piece from New Look is a great and affordable way to recreate her look. The sharp collar and neat pockets are offset by the cosy belted design and the dropped shoulders give a lovely, laid-back feel that's easily dressed both up and down.
This stunning faux fur coat is a real statement piece, bringing in tonnes of texture to any look just like Sophie's corduroy style. We love how cosy this coat looks, with the thick collar, snug pockets and full length keeping you warm no matter the weather. The burgundy shade is stunning too and we'd pair this with a monochrome all-black outfit so it really stands out.
This deep and rich burgundy tone is beautiful, giving this coat a high-end and impossibly elegant feel. The crisp hems perfectly balance casual and formal wear, with their curved lines in place of a collar creating a sleek and easy to style look.
Crafted from a rugged, worn-in faux leather fabric with a stunning faux shearling lining, this full length burgundy coat delivers warmth, cosiness and effortless elegance. The double breasted button details, deep warming pockets and striking burgundy tone make it the perfect piece to wear throughout winter no matter the occasion.
We'd not heard of a 'coatigan' before but this beautiful blend of the casual cardigan style with the warm and collared look of a coat makes for a stunning and cosy design. The burgundy colour, which is given an almost speckled look thanks to the soft and textured fabric, is lovely and rich, and the thick tie belt creates a flattering silhouette.
This coat is a classic and timeless piece, with the felt fabric creating a structured and elegant look that's easy to dress up or down depending on your day. The simple and sleek design is so flattering, with buttons and a tie belt making sure you keep wrapped up against the cold while the oversized collar creates a flattering and striking silhouette.
The Belted Cotton-Corduroy Coat by Victoria Beckham is a standout piece, with its ribbed corduroy fabric bringing tonnes of texture and rich colour to Sophie's outfit. We love how the heavy and luxe fabric elevates the full length trench-style silhouette, making this coat a perfect alternative to the more expensive trending Burberry trench coats we're seeing everywhere this season.
We also love the relaxed fit of the piece, which is a more casual style than we usually see Sophie in as she carries out engagements, but the heavy and luxe corduroy fabric, crisp collar and double breasted silhouette still created a formal-enough and put-together feel for the occasion.
Under the coat, Sophie wore a floating burgundy midi dress, pair of patent heels and carried a charcoal grey handbag. The matching burgundy tones of the dress and coat created a lovely sleek and elevated look, especially with the dress being slightly longer than the coat which had an elongating and flattering lengthening effect - We're certainly going to be adding this look to our list of Christmas party outfit inspiration for the upcoming festive season.
Saying that, we're also drawn in by how versatile this coat is. While Sophie dressed it up, we can see the relaxed fit of the coat making it a perfect everyday piece that will pair effortlessly with some wide leg jeans, a cosy knitted jumper and pair of suede boots for a cosy-chic style.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It's not the first time Sophie has worn this coat. She first debuted it back in 2021 when she attended Kate Middleton's annual Together At Christmas carol service and we're so glad she's pulled it out of her wardrobe again.
For her 2021 look, Sophie threw on the coat over a pair of white suit trousers and a stunning silky green top, incorporating the deep-toned festive hues of burgundy and dark green for a sophisticated take on festive dressing.
The Victoria Beckham coat is no longer available to buy, though it does pop up on resale sites from time to time. However, burgundy coats, especially longline and full length styles, are really having a moment this year and so luckily there are tonnes of similar styles out there on the market.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
-
-
I've never found a natural deodorant that actually masks odours until I tried this one from Malin + Goetz
Offering all-day protection, this soothing and kind-to-skin deodorant is our beauty writer's daily go-to...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Angelica Bell's metallic trainers and bright bobble hat are the perfect accessories to add colour to winter wardrobes
We love Angelica Bell's elevated casual look - her bright and fun accessories are winter must-haves
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Beatrice exudes timeless elegance in the most sophisticated black velvet midi dress and blazer
The royal wore head-to-toe Ralph Lauren for the designer brand's holiday celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Move aside burgundy, Pippa Middleton’s forest green coat proved this glorious jewel tone is *the* seasonal shade
Pippa Middleton once wore a gorgeous green coat to the Together at Christmas service and it's a tone we couldn't be without in winter
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We rarely see Kate Middleton wearing strapless designs and her velvet dress was a sensational winter look
The Princess of Wales once stepped out wearing the most fabulous strapless black dress and this look deserves to make a comeback
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Velvet isn't going anywhere and Duchess Sophie’s sultry yet elegant dress from 2004 is still so chic
The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a fitted velvet dress 20 years ago and it would still make the perfect winter look to this day
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia’s Mango tuxedo blazer and matching trousers makes a festive co-ord that screams understated glamour
Queen Letizia of Spain's chic co-ord has proved that sequins and velvet aren't the only way as party season draws nearer
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie styles favourite leather dress with sultry yet cosy knee high boots for the perfect edgy winter outfit
The Duchess of Edinburgh just brought back her go-to leather dress and her floral blouse and boots were the perfect accompaniments
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's forest green jumper and checked trousers prove comfort and festive elegance go hand-in-hand
Carole Middleton reminded us all that December outfits don’t have to be sparkly to be festive when she wore this combination in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Letizia makes a plain black jumper dress the most elegant outfit for winter days out - all you need is some knee high boots and a waist belt
Queen Letizia knows how to look put-together whilst still being cosy and the secret to her style is her love for pared-back designs
By Emma Shacklock Published