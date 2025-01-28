Subtle and sophisticated, Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper is on our 2025 trend board

Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper was a sophisticated way to wear this beautiful tone - and it’s very on trend-lead for 2025.

We might still be in the depths of grey winter but what better way to cheer ourselves up than adding a splash of colour to our outfits? Warmth is still key, but we’re tempted to start embracing some of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025 in a wearable way and pastel pinks are set to have a huge resurgence. Subtle and delicate, petal pink is a shade that we’ve loved for a while and we’re not the only ones! The Duchess of Edinburgh is a huge fan of wearing pink and her blush-toned jumper has made it onto our inspiration board.

Whilst Duchess Sophie also has a lot of neutral knits in her winter capsule wardrobe she wore her beautiful pink Max Mara jumper when she visited The Lighthouse on 31st January 2024. She surprised guests at the ‘Tea & Cake for Senior Citizens’ event and joined the volunteer team for the afternoon. These moments were captured by photographer Ed Peers and we got several glimpses of her knitwear.

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Look

Nobody's Child Pink Jumper Was £65, Now £39 at Nobody's Child This jumper also comes in several other shades and this soft pink one is such a pretty piece to add to your knitwear collection. The funnel neckline and longline length help to make it extra cosy and this can be dressed up with leather trousers or made more casual with blue jeans. Phase Eight Trinity Pleated Skirt Was £99, Now £69 at Phase Eight Designed with a flowing, long length, this skirt is crafted from a cotton-rich blend and has structured front pleats that give it brilliant volume. It fastens with a hidden back zip and you can pair with your favourite jumpers and knee high boots for a look that works day-to-night. Dune London Tan Riding Boots £149 at Dune These timeless knee high boots also come in a black colourway and they are made from leather with a gold-toned buckle and a handy side-zip. The low heel makes these even more practical and they'd look wonderful with skirts and dresses, as well as under wide leg trousers.

Shop More Understated Pink Jumpers

White Stuff Pink Jumper £55 at M&S If you love Duchess Sophie's blush pink jumper then this crew neck knit is a very similar - and on-trend - tone. It also comes in a vibrant striped version and both have ribbed detailing and a regular fit. Style with jeans, tailored trousers or a midi skirt and add a pair of boots and you're set for the day. Superdry Pink Jumper £49.99 at Superdry Also available in a range of other colours, this cable knit jumper has a cosy roll neck and ribbed trims. The relaxed fit is great for comfy, everyday wear and it's made from 100% cotton with dropped shoulders. This shade of pink is the perfect for wearing with blue denim and it would also look lovely with black, tan and white. Karen Kane Turtleneck Top Was £73.58, Now £44.15 at Nordstrom If you're a fan of a more fitted, lightweight knit then this is perfect and is currently reduced in the sale. This can be tucked into trousers and skirts for a streamlined look and layered under knitted vests or cardigans on colder days.

The jumper had a warm roll neck, long sleeves and classic ribbed trims. This pared-back design was so elegant and the blush colour was muted and had a more sophisticated feel than some bright pinks often have. The Duchess of Edinburgh loves wearing bolder pinks too, but soft, pale pinks can be treated quite like neutrals when it comes to putting together outfits.

A piece like Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper would work with your favourite blue denim jeans and trainers for an easy everyday look, as well as with black, camel or white tailored trousers or a slip skirt and heeled boots to dress it up. If you love a bit of colour-clashing, pink and red are so chic together too, but for a more minimal outfit, keep the rest of your items neutral and allow the pastel pink to do all the talking.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Jumpers are a simple and more affordable way to get on board with this spring/summer colour trend without investing in a full pink dress or coat (which Duchess Sophie also loves). She styled her blush knitwear with a wool blend skirt by Gabriela Hearst in a taupe-beige colour. The fit-and-flare shape and midi length mirrored the femininity of the pink jumper and she opted for a pair of chocolate brown leather boots to complete this understated but stylish look.

Knee high boots are one of our go-to footwear options for winter as they look so sleek but keep your legs incredibly toasty. Duchess Sophie’s brown boots complemented the warm undertones of her jumper and skirt perfectly. If you’ve never been tempted to try out blush pink before, you might well be now and we’re eyeing up some knitwear pieces that will take us from winter through to those cold early spring days.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s style was so subtle but gorgeous for her engagement in 2024 and didn’t detract from the importance of the work she was hearing all about. The weekly ‘Tea & Cake’ event is attended by plenty of local residents who find friendship and a sense of belonging at The Lighthouse.

During her time there the Duchess served tea and cake, chatted with guests and acted as quizmaster, as well as helping to sort donations for the community fridge. She also joined in knitting the woollen cosies that are used at The Lighthouse’s social enterprise coffeehouse, The Cosy.