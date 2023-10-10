Crown Princess Mary’s olive green trousers and leopard print shoes are giving us major autumn shopping inspiration
Crown Princess Mary’s green trousers and leopard print shoes made a real statement and we can't help wanting to recreate this look!
Crown Princess Mary’s olive green trousers and leopard print shoes were a look that’s still giving us major autumn shopping inspiration.
When it comes to autumn/winter fashion trends leopard print might not always make the cut but this statement pattern is always coming back into style. Just a few weeks ago Queen Camilla’s leopard print dress in Paris showcased how well this warm-toned print can work for autumn and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark’s subtle use of leopard print in 2012 remains one of our favourite looks.
The senior royal attended the 2nd World Conference of Women’s Shelters in Maryland, with the world conferences held to help to strengthen and support the women's shelters movement. For this important appearance, Crown Princess Mary’s olive green trousers and leopard print shoes made a statement in the most wearable way.
She’s known to be a fan of wide-leg trousers - as her recent choice to wear a crisp white shirt and sapphire blue trousers proved - and the green tone wide-leg ones were beautiful in 2012. The earthiness of the shade means that whilst she wore them in February, Crown Princess Mary's olive green trousers would also be especially beautiful worn again in the autumn months.
The colour makes a muted statement without being too much and the classic design with the wide-leg and belt loops means the trousers could easily be paired with everything from a shirt to a jumper. On this occasion, Crown Princess Mary contrasted the green tone with a black blouse that had a more contemporary edge with puffed sleeves and a chain halterneck detail.
The gold of the chain matched wonderfully with the gold hardware on her slim, black belt worn with the trousers, tying everything together. The coordination gave this outfit real polish and whilst the top and trousers were chic, the Princess balanced them with a fun element with her leopard print shoes.
Given she was stepping out in February it’s no surprise that she wore some kind of black sheer pop sock with her leopard-print heels. The shoes had a stiletto heel and rounded toe and the pattern was on the earthier side in the range of leopard prints we often see. Crown Princess Mary then rounded off her look with gold hoop earrings and a simple black clutch bag.
This was a gorgeous royal look we can’t help wishing we’ll see her bring back in one way or another this autumn/winter. For anyone who might want to recreate a similar look, the timeless wide-leg trousers and black top elements are easy to replicate at a price point that works for you, with so many black knits and green trousers on the market.
And whilst not everyone will want to invest in a pair of leopard print shoes with the weather set to only get colder, boots are a great alternative. Whether you want fully leopard print boots or a mixture of tones, these can help keep you warm and stylish at the same time.
RECREATE CROWN PRINCESS MARY'S LOOK
Mango
RRP: £45.99 | Made from pure cotton, these stunning wide-leg trousers are tailored and classic. The earthy shade emulates the feel of Crown Princess Mary's olive green trousers and they are classic enough to be paired with everything from a plain white shirt to your favourite jumper.
Whistles
RRP: £39 |This cotton blend knitted top by Whistles features a beautiful keyhole design that makes this a wearable yet bold piece. Perfect to wear day-to-night, the neutral tone and classic shape works with so much and would look lovely with green trousers like Crown Princess Mary's.
M&S
RRP: £35 |If you love how Crown Princess Mary makes a statement with leopard print but prefer to keep warmer in winter, these are a lovely choice. The classic Chelsea boot design is timeless and the black and animal print material makes this a subtle way to incorporate print into your look.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
