Crown Princess Mary has made a convincing case for voluminous ponytails and you’ll be won over by her gorgeous purple scarf and navy blazer

Crown Princess Mary has just made a convincing case for voluminous ponytails and you’ll be won over by her gorgeous purple scarf and navy blazer.

The royals regularly deliver some serious style inspiration with their bold and fashion-forward looks at engagements and their hairstyles are every bit as iconic as their clothes. Over the years the Princess of Wales and Queen Letizia of Spain have experimented with plenty of new looks and Duchess Sophie’s auburn pixie cut from the 1990s is a personal favourite. But one chic up-do we don’t see quite so much outside of activity-based engagements is a ponytail and Crown Princess Mary’s voluminous ponytail in North Carolina has made a case for them choosing this style more often.

Ponytail hairstyles are super classic and the Crown Princess of Denmark secured her glossy brunette tresses in a mid-high ponytail. This was the perfect professional hairstyle as she delivered a powerful speech about all the Mary Foundation is doing to help combat bullying at a major conference in Raleigh. Pulled away from her face, the ponytail had beautiful volume and added even more elegance to her look.

Having her long hair up also allowed Crown Princess Mary’s purple scarf to take centre stage as the focus point of her otherwise very pared-back outfit. A statement scarf of any pattern or colour is the accessory Princess Anne relies on to look polished and Danish royal reinforced how much a scarf can bring to a look with her bold floral-esque option.

Oliver Bonas Animal Print Lightweight Scarf Visit Site RRP: £26 | This beautiful animal print lightweight scarf will add a splash of colour into a neutral outfit. The sparkle finish adds a subtle level of glamour and however you want to arrange this around your neck, this scarf is a showstopper. Zara Fitted Navy Blazer Visit Site RRP: £59.99 |With a purple, pink or blue scarf a deep navy blue blazer would look beautiful and this Zara option is a stunner. If it's a chic, classic look you want then this delivers with its smart lapels, front flap pockets and shoulder pads. Finery at John Lewis Satin Blouse Visit Site RRP: £49 |Whether or not you want to completely emulate Crown Princess Mary's look by pairing it with a blue suit, this white shirt is a wardrobe staple. The satin makes this even more special and the keyhole detail is a subtle but sophisticated element.

Her scarf had a watercolour pattern running all the way across it incorporating vibrant purple, midnight blue, indigo and slight touches of pastel pink. This fabulous combination of colours made a statement without being too much given the serious focus of the day. Crown Princess Mary wrapped it loosely around her neck with both ends falling in a relaxed style down her front and the blues in the scarf were echoed in her beautiful deep blue blazer.

Like the Princess of Wales, Crown Princess Mary is a fan of tailoring and following hot on the heels of her chestnut brown blazer a few weeks ago, this blue one is just as stunning. It had long lapels with a satin finish on the top section and fell to her waist in a flattering cut. Once inside the conference, Crown Princess Mary removed her scarf and fans could get a better glimpse at her white blouse with a sophisticated high crew-neckline.

If there’s anything we can take from Crown Princess Mary’s outfit it’s that a voluminous ponytail is something we’d love to see more often from the senior working royals at engagements and that bold suits aren’t going anywhere. This outfit is also super easy to emulate by picking out your favourite white shirt, blouse or jumper and pairing it with a deep blue blazer and trousers of your choice. There are so many on the high-street right now and if blue isn’t your colour, you can opt for another deep tone like burgundy or forest green.

The crowning glory of a look like this is the scarf and if you can echo the colours of the jacket and trousers this will give a similar feel to Crown Princess Mary’s outfit. Especially with a ponytail, the scarf will get a moment to shine and can be layered up for both warmth and style purposes.