Prepare yourself for Duchess Sophie's auburn pixie cut because this is one look that we’re desperate to see brought back!
Duchess Sophie's auburn pixie cut is a stunning hairstyle from 1993 that deserves a comeback and it worked perfectly with this outfit
Prepare yourself for Duchess Sophie's auburn pixie cut because this is one look that we’re desperate to see brought back!
When it comes to royal looks nothing switches things up quite like a new haircut and over the years we’ve seen quite the range of styles from senior royals like the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh. Duchess Sophie in particular has showcased a love for shorter hairstyles and long hairstyles, although her mid-length light blonde tresses have been her preferred look for many years now. However, that doesn’t stop us hoping that Duchess Sophie’s auburn pixie cut could make a comeback. Especially since this gorgeous warm tone would look especially gorgeous in the autumn/winter months.
The Duchess of Edinburgh had her hair cropped short in the 1990s and we’ve come across this stunning photo from 1993 taken whilst she was on her way to work in London. This was six years before she married the youngest of Queen Elizabeth’s children, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie’s auburn pixie cut looked stunning with its soft side-parting.
Slightly longer on top, the volume achieved added a glamorous edge to her hairstyle. It created a flattering framing effect around the top of her face and if you were looking for auburn hair balayage ideas then this might give you some inspiration. The warm reddish-brown tones were blended with gorgeous lighter highlights on top, adding extra depth.
Duchess Sophie’s shorter hairstyle also looked fabulous with her choice of outfit which featured one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023. Her red roll-neck jumper added a bold pop of colour to her outfit and she seemed to put her own twist on this classic wardrobe staple by adding what looks like a brooch to her collar.
The Duchess of Edinburgh layered up with a white, oversized blazer with a fun power-dressing feel to its silhouette. Keeping to a neutral theme with the rest of her outfit, Duchess Sophie opted for a sleek black mini skirt, black tights and loafers with a gold-toned buckle detail. Her black shoulder bag was simple and elegant and tied in wonderfully.
This was a beautiful 1990s look from the senior royal and it’s one that we dream of her bringing back. Whilst that sadly might not happen anytime soon, Duchess Sophie has continued to love white blazers, jackets and coats as well as classic roll necks. Already this autumn her snake print dress and blazer combination showcased how beautiful and wearable white blazers still are and the part they play in her wardrobe.
Duchess Sophie’s 1993 look can also still be recreated to this day with your favourite white blazer. Simply pair a red roll neck jumper underneath and a black mini skirt of your choice with black loafers or ballet pumps for a chic autumn/winter outfit.
SHOP SIMILAR ITEMS
M&S
RRP: £22.5 | With a regular fit, this snuggly roll neck jumper is a versatile piece to add to your wardrobe. It features stunning ribbed trims on the long sleeves and the hem and the bold hue is right on-trend for the season.
Zara
RRP: £65.99 | This gorgeous textured double breasted blazer comes in a versatile ecru shade, with a black tone also available, and it's seriously versatile. Pair with jeans and T-shirt for a more casual look or layer over a dress for a special occasion.
M&S
RRP: £35 |This faux leather bag has a accordion-style design and two compartments as well as a handy zipped inside pocket. It adds a touch of glamour to even the simplest of looks with the brushed gold hardware and adjustable cross-body straps.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Lady Louise Windsor set to follow in Kate and William's footsteps with bizarre university tradition
Lady Louise could be set to get involved in this wild university tradition
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham's favourite perfume she's dubbed 'so chic' will certainly make you smell expensive
Victoria Beckham's favourite perfume features the dreamiest blend of warm floral and citrus notes...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Duchess Sophie oozes elegance in simple blouse and blazer outfit that's so easy to recreate
We're obsessed with Duchess Sophie's ruffled blouse and blazer outfit during her outing with the OSCAR Foundation
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s coral dress with fun fluted sleeves makes a case for bold pastels for autumn and she’s got us convinced to try it out!
Duchess Sophie's coral dress has reminded us how spring/summer tones can be magical all year round and make a real statement
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Duchess Sophie's colourful bluebell dress and go-to espadrilles you can still buy were the perfect combo in Ethiopia
Duchess Sophie's colourful bluebell dress and favourite espadrilles were the perfect informal but put-together ensemble in Ethiopia
By Laura Harman Published
-
Duchess Sophie's timeless black lace dress is the perfect effortless party gown - and we've found some similar bargain looks
Duchess Sophie's black lace dress was a classic and striking look as the royal stepped out for an engagement at Windsor Castle
By Laura Harman Published
-
Duchess Sophie's buttoned military jacket and autumnal accessories make the perfect understated yet chic ensemble
Duchess Sophie's buttoned military jacket with a chic belt was a perfect light cover-up for autumn as she attended a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
The royal Prince William and Kate ‘entrust’ with their deepest ‘thoughts and feelings’ after ‘all that has happened’
It's claimed royal Prince William and Kate 'confide' in this close family member after forming an especially 'tight bond' with them recently
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The BBC presenter who almost stopped Sophie and Prince Edward meeting
Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward began dating in 1993 after a TV presenter's decision meant that the pair were forced together at an event
By Laura Harman Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress has the most gorgeous print and her white wedges took it to a whole other level!
Duchess Sophie’s ice-blue midi dress is the perfect wardrobe staple for the summer/autumn transition and the shade is right on-trend
By Emma Shacklock Published