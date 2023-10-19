Prepare yourself for Duchess Sophie's auburn pixie cut because this is one look that we’re desperate to see brought back!

When it comes to royal looks nothing switches things up quite like a new haircut and over the years we’ve seen quite the range of styles from senior royals like the Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh. Duchess Sophie in particular has showcased a love for shorter hairstyles and long hairstyles, although her mid-length light blonde tresses have been her preferred look for many years now. However, that doesn’t stop us hoping that Duchess Sophie’s auburn pixie cut could make a comeback. Especially since this gorgeous warm tone would look especially gorgeous in the autumn/winter months.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh had her hair cropped short in the 1990s and we’ve come across this stunning photo from 1993 taken whilst she was on her way to work in London. This was six years before she married the youngest of Queen Elizabeth’s children, Prince Edward, and Duchess Sophie’s auburn pixie cut looked stunning with its soft side-parting.

Slightly longer on top, the volume achieved added a glamorous edge to her hairstyle. It created a flattering framing effect around the top of her face and if you were looking for auburn hair balayage ideas then this might give you some inspiration. The warm reddish-brown tones were blended with gorgeous lighter highlights on top, adding extra depth.

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie’s shorter hairstyle also looked fabulous with her choice of outfit which featured one of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2023. Her red roll-neck jumper added a bold pop of colour to her outfit and she seemed to put her own twist on this classic wardrobe staple by adding what looks like a brooch to her collar.

The Duchess of Edinburgh layered up with a white, oversized blazer with a fun power-dressing feel to its silhouette. Keeping to a neutral theme with the rest of her outfit, Duchess Sophie opted for a sleek black mini skirt, black tights and loafers with a gold-toned buckle detail. Her black shoulder bag was simple and elegant and tied in wonderfully.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

This was a beautiful 1990s look from the senior royal and it’s one that we dream of her bringing back. Whilst that sadly might not happen anytime soon, Duchess Sophie has continued to love white blazers, jackets and coats as well as classic roll necks. Already this autumn her snake print dress and blazer combination showcased how beautiful and wearable white blazers still are and the part they play in her wardrobe.

Duchess Sophie’s 1993 look can also still be recreated to this day with your favourite white blazer. Simply pair a red roll neck jumper underneath and a black mini skirt of your choice with black loafers or ballet pumps for a chic autumn/winter outfit.

