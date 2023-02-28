Courteney Cox finally has her say on Prince Harry's wild magic mushroom party claims in Spare

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Courteney Cox has finally addressed Prince Harry's claims that he took magic mushrooms at her Los Angeles home in 2016, after confessing that she has yet to read the royal's bombshell memoir.

Courtney Cox has finally addressed Prince Harry's story that he tripped on magic mushrooms at her Los Angeles home.

Prince Harry claimed in his memoir, Spare, that he stumbled across the drugs in the Friends star's kitchen, after being invited to stay at Cox's house during his trip to the US in January 2016.

In other royal news, Sophie Wessex wows in white shirt dress as she re-works recent go-to style in The Bahamas.



Ever since Prince Harry revealed that he took magic mushrooms in Courteney Cox's home, Friends fans have been anxious for the American actress to share her take on the story. Fortunately, the wait is finally over.

In her latest interview, Cox addressed the Duke of Sussex's claims in his memoir, Spare, that he tripped on the hallucinogenic drugs after finding a stash of them in her fridge. According to Harry, the wild night occurred while he was 'crashing' at the sitcom star's house during a trip to the US in January 2016. The anecdote is just one of many shocking passages in the book, which also includes an accusation that Prince William 'knocked' Harry 'to the floor' during a physical 'attack.'

Years before this alleged incident took place, Harry was traveling in the US with his two friends.

"We went from the home of [my friend] Thomas' girlfriend to the home of Courteney Cox. She was a friend of Thomas' girlfriend, and had more room. Also, she was traveling, on a job, and didn't mind if we crashed at her place," he recalled in the 416-page book, before adding that he was more than happy to stay at the 58-year-old's luxurious pad.

(Image credit: Getty)

"No complaints from me. As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica's was highly appealing. And amusing."

Cox has now confirmed that she did indeed host the British royal at her home, adding, "He’s a really nice person."

"He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three,” she told Variety (opens in new tab), before finally addressing the 38-year-old's claims that he got high during his stopover.

In Harry's memoir, he recalls finding a surprise stash of "black diamond mushrooms chocolates" in the A-list star's fridge.

"Somebody behind me said they were for everybody," the duke recalled. "Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila." The royal goes on to describe that he began having visions shortly after swallowing the drugs, recalling that the bathroom bin suddenly had "a huge open grin" and the hinge of the toilet stared at him with "piercing silver eyes."

(Image credit: Joe Giddins/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In response to Harry's claims, Cox said, "Yes, it’s gotten back to me about it," but refused to confirm if it happened.

"I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out," she added.