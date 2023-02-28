Courteney Cox finally has her say on Prince Harry's wild magic mushroom party claims in Spare

Courteney Cox has spoken out about Prince Harry's shocking claims that he tripped on magic mushrooms during a party at her house

Courtney Cox addresses Prince Harry's mushroom party claims in Spare
Emma Dooney
By Emma Dooney
Courteney Cox has finally addressed Prince Harry's claims that he took magic mushrooms at her Los Angeles home in 2016, after confessing that she has yet to read the royal's bombshell memoir. 

Ever since Prince Harry revealed that he took magic mushrooms in Courteney Cox's home, Friends fans have been anxious for the American actress to share her take on the story. Fortunately, the wait is finally over. 

In her latest interview, Cox addressed the Duke of Sussex's claims in his memoir, Spare, that he tripped on the hallucinogenic drugs after finding a stash of them in her fridge. According to Harry, the wild night occurred while he was 'crashing' at the sitcom star's house during a trip to the US in January 2016. The anecdote is just one of many shocking passages in the book, which also includes an accusation that Prince William 'knocked' Harry 'to the floor' during a physical 'attack.' 

Years before this alleged incident took place, Harry was traveling in the US with his two friends. 

"We went from the home of [my friend] Thomas' girlfriend to the home of Courteney Cox. She was a friend of Thomas' girlfriend, and had more room. Also, she was traveling, on a job, and didn't mind if we crashed at her place," he recalled in the 416-page book, before adding that he was more than happy to stay at the 58-year-old's luxurious pad. 

Harry and Courtney

"No complaints from me. As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica's was highly appealing. And amusing." 

Cox has now confirmed that she did indeed host the British royal at her home, adding, "He’s a really nice person." 

"He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three,” she told Variety (opens in new tab), before finally addressing the 38-year-old's claims that he got high during his stopover. 

In Harry's memoir, he recalls finding a surprise stash of "black diamond mushrooms chocolates" in the A-list star's fridge. 

"Somebody behind me said they were for everybody," the duke recalled. "Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila." The royal goes on to describe that he began having visions shortly after swallowing the drugs, recalling that the bathroom bin suddenly had "a huge open grin" and the hinge of the toilet stared at him with "piercing silver eyes." 

Prince Harry waves as he leaves Nottingham's new Central Police Station on October 26, 2016 in Nottingham, England.

In response to Harry's claims, Cox said, "Yes, it’s gotten back to me about it," but refused to confirm if it happened. 

"I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out," she added. 

