We're still thinking about Carole Middleton's wearable skinny jeans and heels combination as she marks her 69th birthday

Carole Middleton’s oh-so wearable skinny jeans and heeled boots are a combination we can’t help but think about all these years later as she turns 69.

Carole turned 69 on 31st January and whilst we might not see her stepping out in public to mark her birthday, her sophisticated style is never far from our minds and one look in particular stands out. She puts her best fashion foot forward at everything from royal events to Wimbledon. However, in November 2010 Carole showed that her off-duty style is every bit as fabulous as she showcased a pair of her best skinny jeans.

She stepped out with her husband Michael at their Berkshire home to give a statement after Kate’s engagement to Prince William was announced. The proud parents were beaming with joy and Carole Middleton’s skinny jeans and heeled boots were the perfect put-together combination.

If you’re debating skinny vs straight leg jeans it might interest you to know that Carole and Kate are both huge fans of the classic, more fitted style. On that day in 2010, the Princess of Wales’s mother went for a dark-blue wash with a cooler tone to it. This was a great choice for autumn and worked well with her navy blue jacket, without looking like a matching set.

Carole’s skinny jeans were incredibly flattering and she dressed them up for the occasion with a pair of kitten-heel boots. Crafted from plain black suede, the boots added a softness to her outfit with their texture whilst the pointed toe accentuated the leg-elongating effect of the jeans.

The boots’ minimalist design and lower heel height makes them so versatile and easy to wear in the daytime as well as for evening occasions. The dark wash jeans draped elegantly over the top of them and Carole’s boucle jacket brought a more formal edge to her smart-casual outfit.

Featuring a zip-closure running up the front, this fitted jacket fell to her waist and the Princess of Wales’s mum wore it half open for an even more relaxed feel. This outfit was the perfect choice for Carole as it was put-together, but also comfortable and understated if she wanted to wear it for the rest of the day at home after giving the statement.

This particular combination showcases Carole’s style versatility and a high-quality pair of jeans and black boots are staples if you’re wondering how to build a capsule wardrobe to last you for many years to come. Whilst we’ve not seen Carole Middleton’s skinny jeans and heeled boots for a while, that doesn’t mean that these items - or at least pieces like them - don’t still feature in her day-to-day wardrobe.

Over the years whilst other styles of jeans like straight leg and flared jeans have become more trendy, Carole has continued to wear fitted jeans over the years. Sometimes she’s been pictured in pairs with frayed hems or slight rips for a bit of an edge, but it seems she’s loyal to this timeless style.

Carole has also continued to wear different pairs of classic, black heeled boots to various occasions in recent years, including to Kate’s carol concert in 2022.

As Carole celebrates her 69th birthday outside of the public eye on 31st January, we can’t help but admire how much her style has remained utterly timeless and true to herself over the years.