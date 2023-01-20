Carole Middleton’s style staple for royal weddings pays sweet tribute to absent family member

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Carole Middleton’s style staple for royal weddings paid sweet tribute to an absent family member that was likely deeply missed.

The Princess of Wales’ mother Carole Middleton seemed to have a preference for one designer and color palette for two iconic royal weddings.

For both the Wales’ wedding and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s nuptials, Carole wore very similar pastel outfits with a special link to a much-missed royal.

Kate Middleton’s dresses regularly wow the crowd though if there’s one that stands out the most for it’s iconic magnificence it surely has to be her Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen wedding dress! Few could forget the first sighting of this exquisite gown on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding day back in 2011. There were also plenty of other beautiful outfits glimpsed that day, including the one worn by the Mother of the Bride. This outfit could be seen to have paid a special tribute to an absent family member on their big day and this seems to have become Carole Middleton’s style staple of sorts for royal weddings.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

Stepping out with the eyes of the world upon her, Carole’s outfit was the pastel coat dress of dreams. Featuring a powder-blue tone, long lapels and brocade-style detailing around the fastening and cuffs, Carole paired it with a pale blue dress underneath and a hat in a similar shade designed by milliner Jane Corbett.

The coat dress itself was designed by Catherine Walker - a firm favorite of the late Princess Diana. She was regularly pictured wearing Catherine Walker designs, including a blue-green fully sequined dress she wore on a visit to Austria in 1986 and her “Elvis” dress which she wore to present an award at the British Fashion Awards.

Carole’s choice to wear a Catherine Walker design could be seen to be a sweet nod to the late Mother of the Groom on this significant day, where her absence was likely deeply felt by Prince William.

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Since the 2011 wedding it seems to have become Carole Middleton’s style staple for royal weddings as she wore another Catherine Walker design to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018. The coat dress and hat were even in a similar pastel shade, this time a fresh minty-green.

Once again Carole wore a matching-colored dress underneath and it could be seen as another sweet tribute to Princess Diana on her youngest son’s wedding day. And though Carole wearing beautiful Catherine Walker designs - and very similar Catherine Walker ones at that - to Princess Diana’s sons’ weddings is perhaps the most meaningful, she’s also worn the designer to another royal wedding.

In 2019, the Queen’s first cousin, once removed Lady Gabriella Windsor married Thomas Kingston at Windsor Castle and Carole was invited.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Her outfit was in a soft beige shade this time but Carol Middleton’s style staple of was upheld. The coat dress is understood to be another Catherine Walker creation and featured similar brocade detailing on the lapels.

It seems Carole Middleton has found her perfect designer for royal weddings and it’s heart-warming to think that the Mother of the Bride helped give a nod to the late Mother of the Groom at Prince William and Prince Harry’s weddings in particular.