Carole Middleton's go-to quiet luxury Hunter Welly boots just halved in price

Carole Middleton's go-to Hunter Welly boots are currently on sale for Black Friday

Carole Middleton's go-to Hunter Welly boots are currently on sale for Black Friday
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

Carole Middleton's go-to Hunter Welly boots are half-price right now, and this might be the best high-end Wellington boot deal we've ever seen!

Among the various Black Friday Fashion Deals there have been some absolutely fantastic offers that are perfect for those looking to invest in some high-end footwear that will last for decades. For those looking for a little fashion inspiration, Princess Catherine's mother, Carole Middleton, has been snapped wearing a pair of classic countryside chic Hunter wellies that are a well-known and trustworthy brand that's been adored by members of the Royal Family members such as Princess Diana and the King for decades.

Buy Carole Middleton's go-to Hunter welly boots

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boot, Was £125.00

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boot, Was £125.00 Now £62.00 | Go Outdoors

The Hunter Ladies Original Tall Wellies follow the iconic Hunter Original design to deliver an orthopaedic fit and all round comfort.

View Deal
Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boot,

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boot, Was £125.00 Now £62.00 | Go Outdoors

The Hunter Ladies Original Tall Wellies follow the iconic Hunter Original design to deliver an orthopaedic fit and all-round comfort.

View Deal
Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots Military Red, Was £62.00

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots Military Red, Was £62.00 Now £125.00 | Go Outdoors

The Hunter Women’s Original Tall Wellington Boots are the perfect shoe for wet, rainy conditions. Made with natural rubber, each pair is vulcanised for superior protection.

View Deal

Carole Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton was snapped wearing these fabulous boots back in 2005 when she attended the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud. For this event she nailed countryside chic in an effortless look with a gilet, a v-neck three-quarter sleeve top,  a pair of classic low-rise blue jeans and a chunky black leather belt - a very trendy look for 2005.

Carole's boots were easily identifiable by the Hunter logo at the front of the boot and the classic buckle at the outside of the shoe. Hunter wellies are designed to last for many years and endure a range of different weather conditions. Carole opted for classic welly boot colour, but the brand sells a wide range of shades for shoppers who are looking for something other than a classic navy shade.

Topics
Black Friday Carole Middleton
Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest
You might also like
View More ▸