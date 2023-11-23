Carole Middleton's go-to quiet luxury Hunter Welly boots just halved in price

Carole Middleton's go-to Hunter Welly boots are half-price right now, and this might be the best high-end Wellington boot deal we've ever seen!

Among the various Black Friday Fashion Deals there have been some absolutely fantastic offers that are perfect for those looking to invest in some high-end footwear that will last for decades. For those looking for a little fashion inspiration, Princess Catherine's mother, Carole Middleton, has been snapped wearing a pair of classic countryside chic Hunter wellies that are a well-known and trustworthy brand that's been adored by members of the Royal Family members such as Princess Diana and the King for decades.

Buy Carole Middleton's go-to Hunter welly boots

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boot, Was £125.00 Now £62.00 | Go Outdoors The Hunter Ladies Original Tall Wellies follow the iconic Hunter Original design to deliver an orthopaedic fit and all round comfort.

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boot, Was £125.00 Now £62.00 | Go Outdoors The Hunter Ladies Original Tall Wellies follow the iconic Hunter Original design to deliver an orthopaedic fit and all-round comfort.

Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots Military Red, Was £62.00 Now £125.00 | Go Outdoors The Hunter Women’s Original Tall Wellington Boots are the perfect shoe for wet, rainy conditions. Made with natural rubber, each pair is vulcanised for superior protection.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton was snapped wearing these fabulous boots back in 2005 when she attended the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park in Stroud. For this event she nailed countryside chic in an effortless look with a gilet, a v-neck three-quarter sleeve top, a pair of classic low-rise blue jeans and a chunky black leather belt - a very trendy look for 2005.

Carole's boots were easily identifiable by the Hunter logo at the front of the boot and the classic buckle at the outside of the shoe. Hunter wellies are designed to last for many years and endure a range of different weather conditions. Carole opted for classic welly boot colour, but the brand sells a wide range of shades for shoppers who are looking for something other than a classic navy shade.