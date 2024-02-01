Carole Middleton's fishnet tights with knee-high boots are still so on-trend years later
Carole Middleton's fishnet tights were styled in such an elegant way as she watched one of the biggest moments in Prince William's life
Carole Middleton’s fishnet patterned tights worn with stylish knee-high boots in 2006 is a combination we'd still like to copy years later.
The cold weather might have us reaching for our best cashmere socks but if you’d prefer something a little more glamorous for special occasions and evenings out then a fun pair of tights could be the answer. Patterned tights are right on trend, but they’ve always been beautiful and the Princess of Wales’s mother chose a particularly stunning pair for a big royal occasion back in 2006. Carole Middleton’s fishnet tights showcased how to wear this hosiery item in the most sophisticated way as she attended Prince William’s Sandhurst graduation.
Stepping out alongside Kate for the special day that December, Carole added a touch of fun into her chocolate brown outfit with her patterned tights. Visible when she was sitting down, they were a similarly rich brown tone and were worn under a pair of brown suede knee high boots.
The combination was so fabulous and ensured that the tights didn’t overwhelm the rest of her outfit for this formal event. Instead of the more traditional open fishnets, Carole Middleton’s fishnet tights featured a mesh fabric with a subtle geometric pattern overlaid on it.
Opting for a slightly softer shade of tights like Carole’s can help make the more statement style of hosiery that bit more versatile and wearable. The pattern on hers is very classic and understated, although there are plenty of options available right now with bolder designs that feature everything from lace to hearts.
Whatever your pattern preference, fishnets with intricate details can help elevate your favourite jumper dress for an evening out or make a skirt and one of your best wool jumpers more chic.
Carole’s fishnet tights were styled with a longline brown coat that had contrasting cranberry red velvet on the cuffs, collar and buttons. Underneath she wore a knee length navy dress and Carole accessorised with a fluffy hat and brown leather gloves for added warmth on this cold December day.
Her look was effortlessly elegant and put-together, highlighting her flair for tonal dressing that we’ve continued to see from her in the years since at royal weddings and Kate’s Together at Christmas carol concerts.
In 2007 Carole and Kate had the honour of watching the Sovereign's Parade at Sandhurst Military Academy when Prince William had his passing out as a commissioned officer. This was a special moment for him and the parade was also attended by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth.
Since then she's been a guest at many royal events, including the King and Queen's coronation last year and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. For all of these she's stepped out in some beautiful outfits, though we can't help hoping that her fishnet tights will make another appearance this winter at a more low-key occasion.
