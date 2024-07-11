Carole Middleton is all about the accessories at Wimbledon as she styles floral dress with £11 phone attachment and spacious raffia tote

Carole Middleton was all about the accessories at Wimbledon as she styled a floral dress with an affordable phone attachment and a spacious raffia tote.

The championships might almost be over but the Wimbledon fashion inspiration keeps on coming and Carole Middleton’s second appearance at SW19 has made us incredibly envious of her beautiful accessories. Of course, the Princess of Wales’s mother also wore a stunning dress and blazer combination too and she went for pieces from one of her favourite brands at the moment - ME+EM. Stepping out with her husband Michael once again on 10th July, Carole wore the (sadly) sold out Silk Cotton Petal Burst Maxi Dress. Crafted from breathable materials, this has such a timeless silhouette with its fitted bodice, blouson sleeves and flowing skirt.

It’s the tiny details which really make this stand out and from the shirring on the cuffs to the modest V-neckline, this was immaculate. The shade of the dress is described as ‘icy pink’ and it perfectly sums up the cool-toned base colour of Carole’s dress.

(Image credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Shop Carole Middleton's Outfit

Whistles Neutral Blazer £159 at Whistles Neutral and timeless, this blazer is a stunning layering piece that will see you through multiple seasons. It has a classic single-breasted shape, peak lapels and a relaxed boyfriend fit to it. The soft grey-beige shade means this can easily be styled with so many other items too. Nobody's Child Midi Dress £59 at M&S With delicate floral motifs, this midi dress is a gorgeous option for both special occasions and more casual days. It has a crew neckline, feminine puffed sleeves and has an elegant midi-length skirt. It's a little more subtle colourwise compared to Carole's, but if anything, that makes it even easier to style in multiple ways. Exact Match Emmy London Josie Shoes £495 at Emmy London These Emmy London shoes are an investment, but one that's well worth making if you want a pair of block heel suede shoes to last you for years. They come in four colours and this saddle suede option is particularly versatile and beautiful, as proved by Carole, who's worn them twice to Wimbledon this year.

Shop Accessories Like Carole Middleton's

CACOE Phone Lanyard £10.99 at Amazon These might not be Carole's exact lanyard design, but they're a great affordable alternative in a neutral black colourway. This set includes two adjustable lanyards that the brand has described as being compatible with most smartphones. Keep both for yourself or give one to a friend or family member as a handy gift. Mango Basket Bag £59.99 at Mango Whether you're heading to the beach or for a day at the tennis this woven basket bag is a must-have. It adds an instant summer feel to an outfit and is so easy-to-wear. Fastened with a magnetic closure, it has a double strap handle and we're huge fans of this beige/tan colour combination. DKIIL NOIYB Tote Bag £22.99 at Amazon Also available in a range of other pretty colourways, this beige woven tote bag with tan-toned straps is a classic piece with an affordable price tag. It has a zip closure to help keep your essentials secure and is perfect for picnics and beach trips worn casually over your shoulder.

All over it is a print of green leaves and blue flowers that added a little more vibrancy to her look. Given how changeable the weather has been in the UK in recent weeks, we weren’t at all surprised that the Princess of Wales’s mum opted to wear a jacket to Wimbledon. Sticking to ME+EM, she chose the Italian Pastel Check cropped jacket which added structure and the pops of pink and blue in the pattern coordinated with her dress.

A single-breasted blazer like this is a classic staple in many people’s summer capsule wardrobes as it’s such an easy piece to throw on if you want to instantly elevate an outfit, whether it’s a smart dress or a casual pair of blue jeans and a T-shirt. When it came to the rest of her outfit, though, Carole went a little more trend-lead and we can’t help feeling drawn to her spacious tote.

Raffia is everywhere right now and Carole Middleton happily jumped on board this trend with her woven tote bag. The tan straps were a lovely contrast to the rest of the bag and it was roomy enough to fit her essentials comfortably.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

She held it by the handles as she arrived at the tennis club with Michael but if she’d worn it over her shoulder this would’ve looked a little more casual. Carole re-wore her chestnut suede Josie shoes by Emmy London for this second appearance after debuting them on Day 4 of Wimbledon.

Stylish yet practical with their lower, chunkier heels, these are a great choice for such a busy day. When she sat down in her seats we got a glimpse of an extra accessory we wouldn’t have expected from her and which can be bought from as little as £10.99 on Amazon.

Carole was seen taking a call on her mobile phone with a handy black lanyard attached to it. These are incredibly popular at the moment and help to keep your phone more secure on your person, as well as meaning you’re hands-free when you’re walking around.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

We’re not sure which brand Carole bought hers from to fit her specific phone, though you can get some which are universal and which have different strap colours and designs to suit your preference and mobile model. Whilst the colour of Carole’s lanyard didn’t strictly match the rest of her outfit, we still enjoyed seeing her blend her timeless signature style with such a functional item.

This might also not be the last outfit we see from Kate's mum at Wimbledon this year. She and Michael have often attended as many as three times and so it's possible that they could return to SW19 before the tournament is over.