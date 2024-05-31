Carole Middleton's cornflower blue blouse is a gorgeous alternative to the classic white shirt

Carole Middleton's cornflower blue blouse from 2022 is a gorgeous alternative to the classic white shirt and is perfect for daytime.

There are some pieces that will always be staples in our summer capsule wardrobe, from a pair of the best jeans for your body type to a classic white T-shirt. A simple white shirt is another must-have item for so many people but Carole Middleton’s blue blouse is equally beautiful and puts a twist on this timeless look. The Princess of Wales’s mother has often been spotted wearing some gorgeous shirts and blouses and in 2022 she was pictured for a post on the official Instagram page of her former party supplies business, Party Pieces.

The snap marked the launch of two sustainably-sourced kids’ party ranges and with an under-the-sea theme, it’s perhaps no surprise Carole went for a blue-toned look. She wore a fabulous long-sleeved blouse with frills along the collar and cuffs.

The pintucks running down the front added a touch of detail to Carole’s blue blouse which was otherwise very minimal. Although she also loves navy and electric blue, this top was a beautiful cornflower blue and it’s a surprisingly versatile shade that Carole's worn before. A mid-toned blue like this looks lovely with so many neutrals, from white to beige and black, as well as pops of bright colours like red.

This makes a shirt like this a very wearable way to introduce colour into an outfit and it’s something a little different to the classic white shirt. If you sometimes find yourself reaching for a shirt but think a white one has too much of a professional feel to it, then a blue one like this is a stunning alternative for day trips or even more relaxed evenings out.

(Image credit: Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty)

As Carole demonstrated, denim is the perfect style pairing for a blue shirt. Like her daughter, Carole is a fan of jeans worn with smarter pieces to ensure they’re not too casual. For the Party Pieces photo we can only see a tiny glimpse of her trousers but she went for deep indigo jeans.

These contrasted with her lighter top and gave the look more dimension to it. Dark denim also tends to look a little more formal than lighter washes which works so well for Carole’s final look. She belted her jeans with a tan leather belt that brought out the warm undertones of her blue blouse and accentuated her waist.

Seen through one of the bubbles floating in the air in the photo, Carole was wearing gold hoop earrings that were small and subtle.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

This was a classic accessory choice from her and showcased once again how skilled she is at bringing together staple pieces to create a polished final look. Although we didn’t get to see her footwear we would have finished off this outfit with a pair of the best white trainers or simple espadrille wedges.

This was a lovely smart-casual outfit from the Princess of Wales’s mum and Carole Middleton’s cornflower blue blouse was definitely the star of the show. In recent years we haven’t seen her out and about and her last, photographed public appearance was at Christmas for Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service. This called for a more formal outfit but we can’t help hoping we’ll get to see Carole showcasing another jeans and a shirt combination for a daytime outing sometime soon.