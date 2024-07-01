Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes combine practicality and style and they’re the perfect stiletto alternative

A composite of images of Carole Middleton at Wimbledon wearing the same pink-beige block heel sandals
(Image credit: Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2:Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images // Image 3: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes are still a practical yet stylish alternative to stilettos for summer events.

Carole Middleton is accustomed to dressing for so many occasions and whilst our eyes might instantly be drawn to her gorgeous dresses, her shoes are every bit as key to her style. Around this time of year many of us are looking for the most comfortable wedding guest shoes and Carole’s comfy shoes at Wimbledon would easily work for this kind of special event. Over the years we’ve seen the Princess of Wales’s tennis-loving mum attending Wimbledon wearing espadrilles and kitten heels, but in 2017 and 2019 there was a pair of block heel sandals that she loved wearing there.

It seems that these were a staple in her summer capsule wardrobe and it’s not hard to see why as they combine style and practicality perfectly. The pink-beige tone of these T-bar sandals was a lovely neutral that goes with everything and the ankle strap ensured that Carole’s feet were secure.

Carole Middleton attends Wimbledon on July 03, 2019 holding a hat and wearing a white dress and pink-beige sandals

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Shop Block Heeled Sandals

Jones Bootmaker Sandals
Jones Bootmaker Sandals

These suede block heel sandals are such a gorgeous staple to have ready for any special events like weddings or garden parties in the summer. The low block heel is comfortable and the slim straps and ankle strap are flattering and help to keep your feet secure.

Whistles Emerson Sandals
Whistles Emerson Sandals

If its a metallic block heel sandal you're after then these are a great choice with their gold leather uppers and contemporary heel. The open-toe design is so pretty in summer and these would look stunning with an occasionwear dress or a vibrant jumpsuit.

M&S Wide Fit Leather Sandals
M&S Wide Fit Leather Sandals

If you tend to look for wider fitting sandals then these could be perfect for you. They have an open-toe design and a T-bar shape like Carole Middleton's sandals, as well as a secure ankle strap. The heel is slightly angular which gives it a modern feel.

Jigsaw Leather Sandals
Jigsaw Leather Sandals

These leather sandals have a 42mm block heel, as well as soft padded leather straps and a cushioned insole for extra comfort. The heel can easily take you from day to night and they come in both this buttermilk cream shade and in a classic black colour.

Boden Ankle Strap Sandals
Boden Ankle Strap Sandals

These slightly higher sandals have supportive ankle straps and a block heel that's sure to make a statement. The leather upper is in a gorgeous warm tan shade and you could easily match them to your handbag or belt to tie an outfit together in style.

M&S Suede Buckle Sandals
M&S Suede Buckle Sandals

Sometimes in the summer a pair of slip-on sandals is all you need and these are made from suede. They have a smart buckle fastening over your toes and are mules with a mid-height block heel. 

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you into adding a similar pair of shoes to your wardrobe then the block heel might. The heel on Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes is ideal for anyone who wants to give themselves a little more height, but doesn’t want to compromise on comfort. Unlike delicate stilettos, block heels have more surface area in contact with the ground. This helps to support your feet and as an added bonus block heels are far less likely to sink into grass if you wear them for outdoor occasions this summer. 

Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr very much approves of Carole’s choice of block heels for her days at Wimbledon in 2017 and 2019. According to her, block heels are a great option if you don’t want to wear your best white trainers but want a “bit of lift”.

Carole Middleton attends day seven of Wimbledon 2017 wearing a blue dress and pink-beige sandals

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

"Heading to SW19 can mean a long day on your feet, between queuing and walking between courts. Much like my approach to wedding guest shoes, I find a low heel is a failsafe option. It will give your look a bit of lift and feel that bit fancier than trainers, but you won't be hobbling home at the end of the day!" Caroline said. "Carole's neutral choice will go with anything in your wardrobe, whether that's Wimbledon whites or a statement print."

Whilst the Princess of Wales’s mother might still tend to be seen in stiletto heeled court shoes for high-profile formal occasions like Royal Ascot, Carole’s block heeled sandals are a brilliant alternative. She might well have them in her shoe collection to this day and they’re not too dressy to wear with a relaxed day-to-day look like jeans and a T-shirt either.

Carole Middleton attends day 3 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2019 wearing a white dress and pink-beige sandals

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

It’s possible we could see Carole Middleton attend Wimbledon again this year after making her last appearance at the championships back in 2022. As a private citizen, we don’t see her out in public all that often throughout the year and Wimbledon is one of the rare opportunities to see her signature sophisticated style. If she does go, block heels could be part of her outfit and we also wouldn’t be surprised to see her opt for a gorgeous floral dress too.

