Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes combine practicality and style and they’re the perfect stiletto alternative
Carole Middleton wore the same pair of comfy neutral sandals to Wimbledon in 2017 and 2019 and the block heel is an absolute winner
Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes are still a practical yet stylish alternative to stilettos for summer events.
Carole Middleton is accustomed to dressing for so many occasions and whilst our eyes might instantly be drawn to her gorgeous dresses, her shoes are every bit as key to her style. Around this time of year many of us are looking for the most comfortable wedding guest shoes and Carole’s comfy shoes at Wimbledon would easily work for this kind of special event. Over the years we’ve seen the Princess of Wales’s tennis-loving mum attending Wimbledon wearing espadrilles and kitten heels, but in 2017 and 2019 there was a pair of block heel sandals that she loved wearing there.
It seems that these were a staple in her summer capsule wardrobe and it’s not hard to see why as they combine style and practicality perfectly. The pink-beige tone of these T-bar sandals was a lovely neutral that goes with everything and the ankle strap ensured that Carole’s feet were secure.
Shop Block Heeled Sandals
These suede block heel sandals are such a gorgeous staple to have ready for any special events like weddings or garden parties in the summer. The low block heel is comfortable and the slim straps and ankle strap are flattering and help to keep your feet secure.
If its a metallic block heel sandal you're after then these are a great choice with their gold leather uppers and contemporary heel. The open-toe design is so pretty in summer and these would look stunning with an occasionwear dress or a vibrant jumpsuit.
If you tend to look for wider fitting sandals then these could be perfect for you. They have an open-toe design and a T-bar shape like Carole Middleton's sandals, as well as a secure ankle strap. The heel is slightly angular which gives it a modern feel.
These leather sandals have a 42mm block heel, as well as soft padded leather straps and a cushioned insole for extra comfort. The heel can easily take you from day to night and they come in both this buttermilk cream shade and in a classic black colour.
These slightly higher sandals have supportive ankle straps and a block heel that's sure to make a statement. The leather upper is in a gorgeous warm tan shade and you could easily match them to your handbag or belt to tie an outfit together in style.
If that wasn’t enough to tempt you into adding a similar pair of shoes to your wardrobe then the block heel might. The heel on Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes is ideal for anyone who wants to give themselves a little more height, but doesn’t want to compromise on comfort. Unlike delicate stilettos, block heels have more surface area in contact with the ground. This helps to support your feet and as an added bonus block heels are far less likely to sink into grass if you wear them for outdoor occasions this summer.
Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr very much approves of Carole’s choice of block heels for her days at Wimbledon in 2017 and 2019. According to her, block heels are a great option if you don’t want to wear your best white trainers but want a “bit of lift”.
"Heading to SW19 can mean a long day on your feet, between queuing and walking between courts. Much like my approach to wedding guest shoes, I find a low heel is a failsafe option. It will give your look a bit of lift and feel that bit fancier than trainers, but you won't be hobbling home at the end of the day!" Caroline said. "Carole's neutral choice will go with anything in your wardrobe, whether that's Wimbledon whites or a statement print."
Whilst the Princess of Wales’s mother might still tend to be seen in stiletto heeled court shoes for high-profile formal occasions like Royal Ascot, Carole’s block heeled sandals are a brilliant alternative. She might well have them in her shoe collection to this day and they’re not too dressy to wear with a relaxed day-to-day look like jeans and a T-shirt either.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It’s possible we could see Carole Middleton attend Wimbledon again this year after making her last appearance at the championships back in 2022. As a private citizen, we don’t see her out in public all that often throughout the year and Wimbledon is one of the rare opportunities to see her signature sophisticated style. If she does go, block heels could be part of her outfit and we also wouldn’t be surprised to see her opt for a gorgeous floral dress too.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
These new wireless lights make dream lighting schemes easy – without expensive electricians' bills
These new cordless, rechargeable lights are perfect for instantly making a home look expensive on a budget
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
The Mint Velvet sale is here with up to 50% off - these are the items you shouldn't miss out on
From summer dresses to fabulous blouses, jumpsuits and denim, these are our top picks from the Mint Velvet sale
By Molly Smith Published
-
Duchess Sophie delivered British summertime in an outfit with her pastel pink co-ord, cream blazer and espadrille wedges
The Duchess of Edinburgh's co-ord, light blazer and espadrille wedges are such a fabulous combination this time of year
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton’s white mini dress look at Wimbledon proved this tricky length can look so elegant
Carole Middleton showcased how to style mini dresses in such a sophisticated and elegant way when she attended Wimbledon in 2019
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's surprising leopard print bag with fiery red dress at Wimbledon was so bold
The Princess of Wales went all-out for Wimbledon 2015 wearing a vibrant red dress and a leopard print clutch that we're still not over
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Charlotte’s ‘electric’ personality was the ‘highlight’ of Taylor Swift meeting
Princess Charlotte made quite the impression when she met Taylor Swift, the singer's boyfriend Travis and his brother Jason Kelce
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Rare glimpse inside James Middleton's home shows it's the 'epitome of classic country charm' with rustic wood and calming colours
We've seen a new glimpse of James Middleton's home and the natural wooden details, woven rug and plants make it such a stunning space
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Mary proves heatwave outfits don’t need to be complicated as she pairs gorgeous printed maxi skirt with simple tan sandals
Queen Mary's maxi skirt was the perfect alternative to dresses and jumpsuits and her tan barely-there sandals finished off her look in style
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton is a ‘second mum’ to Prince William and gives him ‘glimpse’ of ‘normal life’
The Princess of Wales's mother could reportedly be a key 'maternal figure' in Prince William's life and has helped him to 'flourish'
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s blush pink jumpsuit with bold red heels is the perfect summer evening outfit if a dress just isn't for you
Pippa Middleton wore a blush pink wide leg jumpsuit and bold red heels for a charity event in 2017 and it was such a chic combination
By Emma Shacklock Published