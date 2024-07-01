Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes combine practicality and style and they’re the perfect stiletto alternative

Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes are still a practical yet stylish alternative to stilettos for summer events.

Carole Middleton is accustomed to dressing for so many occasions and whilst our eyes might instantly be drawn to her gorgeous dresses, her shoes are every bit as key to her style. Around this time of year many of us are looking for the most comfortable wedding guest shoes and Carole’s comfy shoes at Wimbledon would easily work for this kind of special event. Over the years we’ve seen the Princess of Wales’s tennis-loving mum attending Wimbledon wearing espadrilles and kitten heels, but in 2017 and 2019 there was a pair of block heel sandals that she loved wearing there.

It seems that these were a staple in her summer capsule wardrobe and it’s not hard to see why as they combine style and practicality perfectly. The pink-beige tone of these T-bar sandals was a lovely neutral that goes with everything and the ankle strap ensured that Carole’s feet were secure.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Shop Block Heeled Sandals

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you into adding a similar pair of shoes to your wardrobe then the block heel might. The heel on Carole Middleton’s comfy Wimbledon shoes is ideal for anyone who wants to give themselves a little more height, but doesn’t want to compromise on comfort. Unlike delicate stilettos, block heels have more surface area in contact with the ground. This helps to support your feet and as an added bonus block heels are far less likely to sink into grass if you wear them for outdoor occasions this summer.

Woman&Home’s Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr very much approves of Carole’s choice of block heels for her days at Wimbledon in 2017 and 2019. According to her, block heels are a great option if you don’t want to wear your best white trainers but want a “bit of lift”.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

"Heading to SW19 can mean a long day on your feet, between queuing and walking between courts. Much like my approach to wedding guest shoes, I find a low heel is a failsafe option. It will give your look a bit of lift and feel that bit fancier than trainers, but you won't be hobbling home at the end of the day!" Caroline said. "Carole's neutral choice will go with anything in your wardrobe, whether that's Wimbledon whites or a statement print."

Whilst the Princess of Wales’s mother might still tend to be seen in stiletto heeled court shoes for high-profile formal occasions like Royal Ascot, Carole’s block heeled sandals are a brilliant alternative. She might well have them in her shoe collection to this day and they’re not too dressy to wear with a relaxed day-to-day look like jeans and a T-shirt either.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

It’s possible we could see Carole Middleton attend Wimbledon again this year after making her last appearance at the championships back in 2022. As a private citizen, we don’t see her out in public all that often throughout the year and Wimbledon is one of the rare opportunities to see her signature sophisticated style. If she does go, block heels could be part of her outfit and we also wouldn’t be surprised to see her opt for a gorgeous floral dress too.