32 candid photos that capture the real Prince Philip - from having a belly laugh to meeting celebrities

As the longest-serving royal consort in history, Prince Philip was undoubtedly an integral part of the British monarchy, and his legacy lives on to this day.

From supporting his wife during her Coronation in 1953 to being an ambassador for countless charities including setting up The Duke of Edinburgh Award and becoming the International President of the World Wildlife Fund, Prince Philip always showed a strong sense of commitment when it came to being a royal.

He was also known throughout his life for having an extremely strong, and sometimes controversial, sense of humour, though. Below, we have rounded up just some of the many funny moments Prince Philip gave us over his life.

32 candid photos of Prince Philip that showcase his light-hearted side

A day out at the zoo

On a trip to Whipsnade Zoo in 2017, Prince Philip and the late Queen Elizabeth were photographed feeding an elephant while chatting to employees about conservation and the importance of wildlife. We included this picture because it just shows our two late monarchs looking extremely enthralled and interested in feeding what seems to be one very hungry elephant.

Gardening meets royalty

An interesting fact about King Charles: the monarch has long been known as an avid gardener. Here, however, his father, the Late Duke of Edinburgh, is seen getting green-fingered as he enthusiastically chats to British gardener and presenter Alan Titchmarsh while judging the obstacles event during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2009. The event has been held annually in the private grounds at Windsor Castle since 1943. We love his hilarious expression here - we bet he was mid-quip!

When Philip met the Fab Four

Prince Philip met many famous faces over the years, from world leaders to Hollywood actors and global music superstars. Here he is pictured having a good time with The Beatles, at the 1964 Carl-Alan Awards Ceremony in London. The young Duke of Edinburgh was attending the ceremony to present the world-famous band with an award - and, judging by this picture, it was a very jovial affair!

Deep concentration for a carriage driving competition

Here the Late Duke of Edinburgh appears to be lost in concentration (and pulling an extremely unfortunate silly face) as he competes in the Cross Country Section Of The International Carriage Driving Grand Prix Championships at Windsor. The Duke was an extremely active royal and was pictured showing his sporting prowess many times over the years engaging in a range of physical activities.

Sharing a joke with his wife

The late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were married for nearly 74 years and were often snapped sharing a joke or having a laugh together. Here is no different, as they look very jolly while bidding farewell to Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina at the end of their official visit to Windsor Castle in 2014. The late Queen and the president had reportedly shared a joke - and Prince Philip looked like he was in on the laugh too!

Fun on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Photographed on the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour in 2012, Prince Philip shares a warm smile and a laugh with the Late Queen, the Princess of Wales and Lady Louise Windsor. They all look relaxed and appear ot be sharing a joke - as they so often did!

Trooping the Colour is an annual event of a huge scale, involving more than 600 guardsmen and cavalry riding and marching through central London to celebrate the Sovereign's official birthday.

Having fun and dining with Hollywood stars

In this amazing photograph, Prince Philip is having a dinner surrounded by Hollywood royalty and seems to be fitting right in! As we know, in his younger years, the Prince often rubbed shoulders with international stars. Here he is sharing a joke with American opera singer Dorothy Kristen while sitting at the same table as music legend Frank Sinatra and acting starlet Ava Gardner. A brilliant, relaxed photo of the late Prince looking relaxed and enjoying a laugh.

Relaxing and watching the sports with other royals

The royal family have long been attendees of the Braemar Highland Games, the most famous Highland games in the world that were first attended by Queen Victoria in 1848. Here, the late Prince Philip and Queen and the now King Charles are enjoying the festivities whilst sporting traditional kilts. Prince Philip has clearly said something hilarious as the late Queen Elizabeth is throwing her hands in the air with laughter!

Looking very shocked during the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Engrossed in the drama of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Prince Philip looks completely shocked in this candid snap. While we wonder what on earth was going on to create such a reaction, the royals are known for pulling funny faces at sports events as they often break their famous stiff upper lip when it comes to supporting their favourite teams. And while this might not quite top Kate Middleton's uninhabited reactions at some sports events, it's pretty close!

Sharing a laugh at Prince Harry's Christening

As we all know, there have been many times over the years that young royals stole the show growing up. This famous funny and just plain adorable moment was captured during Prince Harry’s Christening in 1984. As a young Harry garners attention during a photo shoot, the rest of the family, including Philip, look on in amusement and adoration.

While the late Prince isn't centre stage in this photo, we had to include it because it's such a warm family photo that shows he was often at his happiest when surrounded by loved ones.

Having a conversation with comedy royalty

In this charming black and white photo taken after the Royal Variety Show in London, Prince Philip might not be pulling a joke, but he's surrounded by some of the best in the business when it comes to cracking a joke (or ten). Here, he's surrounded by

comedian Bob Hope, Frankie Laine and British comedy royalty Norman Wisdom, but he also looks as if he is giving his peers some very important information. We wonder what he said!

Celebrating a win at the Polo

Prince Philip often showed us his jolly, light-hearted side during many a public event and royal celebrations. Here in this photograph, he shows the general public those very qualities as he enthusiastically hands over a very large trophy and speaks to those attending the Royal Salute Coronation Cup at Guards Polo Club.

Getting a fit of the giggles

The royals have given us so many instances over the years of their playful and goofy side and are often stifling a cheeky laugh at official events. In this photo taken at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston in Windsor, the late Duke is caught in a fit of giggles and unable to hide his amusement. He retained his cheeky sense of humour and appreciation of a chuckle until his old age - he was the grand old age of 98 in this snap!

This sweet picture of the young monarchs

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were lovingly married for over 70 years and have given us many endearing and romantic moments together. Photographed here as a young couple watching the Royal Horse Show at Windsor in 1949, this sweet picture shows a fresh-faced Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth joking whilst watching the event. This image was taken just a year after the birth of their first child, the now King Charles III.

Window shopping at Windsor

The royal family are the epitome of elegance and formality. However, there have been unexpected instances over the years of members of the royals being snapped in very normal, candid moments, just like the rest of us. Case in point: doing a spot of shopping at an event stall - hardly the place we'd imagine seeing Prince Philip. Here he is browsing and trying on a hat whilst looking at a fetching pair of sheepskin gloves during the second day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2006.

Using binoculars to get a closer look at the action

Looking totally engrossed (and partially covered by his choice of eyewear), Prince Philip is captured here looking as candid and funny as ever as he excitedly uses binoculars to get a better look at the action unfolding during the Highland Games. Sitting next to his wife the Late Queen and their son, King Charles, they eagerly cheer on the participants taking part in the sporting event that takes place in the beautiful Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland.

The need for speed



Proving once again that the royals know how to have fun, here we see Prince Philip showing that he has a need...a need for speed. Captured riding around without a care in the world during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, Prince Philip channels his inner daredevil by riding around on a mini 'Easy-Rider' motorbike.

Wisecracking at The BBC

On a visit to the iconic BBC Television Centre in London, both Prince Philip and the late Queen are pictured here joking with much-loved Welsh actor and comedian Harry Secombe. Here, the Queen looks amazing in a tastefully embellished evening gown with matching drop earrings and her signature curled coiffure hairdo, while the Prince himself looks extremely dapper in a classic black and white tuxedo and slicked-back hair.

Looking startled by adoring fans

This amusing picture of Prince Philip was always going to be included in our list of candid and funny Prince Philip moments. This picture shows him looking a tad startled by the many adoring children waving flags during a visit to Kettering in Northamptonshire. The facial expression Philip has in this picture looks not too dissimilar from his son, the now King, who has shown us plenty of times where he has shown us his playful sense of humour.

Making the Princess of Wales giggle

Attending the final night of The Queen's 90th Birthday Celebrations which were held at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, here is a heart-warming picture taken of Kate Middleton and the late Prince Philip deep in conversation. The Princess has a wonderfully broad smile on her face, and Prince Philip has clearly just said something very funny to her (though the other men in the shot look less amused). We just want to know what was being said to make her laugh that much!

Joking at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Pictured here avoiding the wet weather by hiding in his Land Rover to watch the Dressage phase of the Carriage Driving competition on day 2 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Prince Philip shows his fun side that even members of the public get to engage with as he seems to be involved in a funny conversation with an attendant of the event. The event is held annually in the private grounds of Windsor Castle and is often attended by the reigning sovereign.

Supporting Team Balmoral

Here, Prince Philip is seen having a royally good time along with the now King and Queen Charles and Camilla and the late Queen Elizabeth whilst watching what seems to be an enthralling game of tug of war during the Braemar Games Highland gathering in 2006. All royals in this picture have each given us a memorable funny face, with the Late Queen extending her hands in excitement, King Charles belly laughing and Queen Camilla with a rather wide grin on her face! Even Princess Anne broke character; the Princess Royal rarely shows her emotions to such an extent!

A joke between grandfather and grandson

Pictured here at the Spirit of Chartwell celebration on the Royal Barge during the Diamond Jubilee in 2012, this lovely moment captured Prince Philip and Prince Harry sharing a quiet joke while on duty. This was only the second time in history the UK has been able to celebrate 60 years of a monarch on the throne, with the only other monarch reaching that milestone being Queen Victoria.

Out and about in New Delhi

Even when on international duty, Prince Philip and his wife, the late Queen Elizabeth, always found a way to share a laugh or two. Here he is pictured having a good time and sharing a joke in the sun with her and Indian Prime Minister Pandit Nehru in 1961. The late Queen looks marvellous here and she shades herself from the sun with a chic parasol, modest hat and sunglasses and comfortable-looking kitten heels. As ever, Prince Philip appears to have said something hilarious as she can't contain her laughter.

Bonding with Prince William

Prince William and the late Duke of Edinburgh always shared a loving and strong relationship. Here they are sharing a joke whilst attending the East Anglian Air Ambulance Base at Cambridge Airport Base in 2016. William's slight eyebrow raise suggests his grandfather might have said something mildly controversial or embarrassing - as he was sometimes prone to do! A great snap.

Carriage driving enthusiasm

A lifelong fan of carriage driving, Prince Philip never missed the opportunity to do a spot of driving during his rare downtime. Here he is getting rather wet and competitive while holding a horse whip during a competition at Windsor Castle as he is watched by many adoring onlookers. All we want to know is... what position did he come in?

Offering a helping hand

The royals have given us so many moments that show their kindness, such as Princess Catherine's many sweet moments with young fans. This picture is not so much funny as totally heart-warming, as here Prince Philip offering help to a young girl so she can get over a barrier to give the Queen flowers as they visit Windsor on her 80th birthday. How sweet!

Looking seriously impressed (and a little bit scared) at the Olympic Torch Relay

The 2012 London Olympics was an event watched by millions across the globe and saw the United Kingdom put its best foot forward in all areas of sports and culture. One of the most memorable moments of the preparations for the Olympics was the Torch Relay that happened across the country. Here, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are pictured looking impressed by the big torch being passed onto its next bearer while it was on its 8,000 mile journey. We must admit, he also looks a tiny bit terrified - though we'd be the same if we were standing behind a lit torch!

Channelling his inner Bond

If they are not the picture of elegance, the royals have often been caught showing the public a glimpse of their more relaxed side when out and about. Looking as relaxed and cool as ever, he's pictured here sipping on a drink and clearly enjoying the fun and more laid-back side of being a royal. This picture was taken during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1982 and was one we had to include in our list because he looks so at ease.

Enjoying a visit to South Africa

Enjoying a display of traditional dance by Young Zulus while on a visit to Durban, South Africa, here is a lovely funny moment shared between Prince Philip and The Queen while on international duty. The two are pictured smiling and watching in excitement as the event unfolds before them. While this list is about Prince Philip's funny moments, it may be the Queen's reaction that wins here, as she appears to be so engrossed she leans forward with her mouth open in awe!

Presenting a prize

Prince Philip looks very impressed here as he is seen giving a prize during day 2 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the only show in the UK to host international dressage competitions, show jumping, carriage driving and endurance riding. The two competitors receiving the prize look just as excited to be talking to royalty as the Prince is to be giving the award.

Photobombed by a corgi

All the royals have had their silly, candid moments - from the Princess of Wales to King Charles showing his playful sense of humour. This picture is no different, although it's a funny moment from a rather furry friend. It may look like a normal picture of the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen at home at Windsor Castle, however, look a little closer and you will see a very subtle, but very funny photobomb by one of the Queen’s most beloved Corgis…