Body language expert reveals how William and Kate are really feeling about latest bombshell claims
How are the Prince and Princess of Wales handling the new wave of claims from a royal book? A body language expert tells us
Prince William and Kate Middleton are “confident” and putting on a “united front” in the face of fresh claims against the Royal Family.
On Tuesday (November 28), journalist Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame, was published. Long thought to be an ally of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – something the author has strenuously denied – many assumed the book would be damaging to the Royal Family.
However, William and Kate welcomed Sweden’s Crown Princess, Victoria, and Prince Daniel, to Windsor ahead of their glamorous date night at the Royal Variety Performance (where the Princess of Wales made an argument for dramatic cape sleeves in a gorgeous teal gown) – and there were no signs of stress or worry.
Despite the book proving to be unflattering towards many of the senior royals, a body language expert has revealed the Prince and Princess of Wales were looking “confident and strong.”
Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, has revealed that the Prince and Princess of Wales were “relaxed” as they welcomed Sweden’s heirs - proving that “nothing is fazing them.”
He said, “The pictures of William and Kate show they feel confident and strong. They’re putting on a united front together and nothing is fazing them. In the photo with the four of them looking at the camera, we see Kate and William adopting the same posture, which suggests they feel at ease and want The Crown Princess of Sweden and Prince Daniel to feel equal.”
“They want them to feel they’re on the same page.”
“They come across as the perfect four as nobody has more power or dominance over the other. Kate and William look super relaxed, and no one looks nervous or out of place either.”
“We can’t see William putting his hands in his pockets, which he normally does when he feels nervous. It tells us that all four feel confident, resilient and happy.”
Endgame by Omid Scobie, £11.00 | Amazon
The explosive new book from longtime royal journalist Omid Scobie and author of the international blockbuster Finding Freedom, Endgame a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy.
He continues, “Kate and Victoria both went in for a hug, which tells us they are fond of each other and on the same page. They show they’re genuinely happy and want to be in each other’s company. Their smiles are authentic and their open body gestures reveal they are being open and honest about themselves with each other.”
“They’re both enjoying the moment and feel equal to each other.”
Omid Scobie’s book – which has been met by many reviewers with suggestions of inaccuracies – included new claims about many key royals. One focus was the difference between King Charles and Prince William, with William being described as “colder” than his father, who wouldn’t mind leaving casualties behind to get the job done.
Other accusations include the suggestion Princess Anne encouraged King Charles to evict Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
