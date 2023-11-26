The huge difference between King Charles and Prince William revealed – and how it’ll shape their reigns

A new book which is already revealing fresh bombshell claims about the Royal Family has suggested that there’s a huge difference between King Charles and Prince William – and it could tell a lot about how their respective reigns will go.

In journalist Omid Scobie’s new book about the monarchy, he describes that the Prince of Wales is a lot less emotional than his father.

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival - Amazon, £11.00 Released on November 28, Omid Scobie relies on his vast experience as a royal reporter and over a decade of conversations and interviews with current and former Palace staff, trusted friends of the royals and even the family members themselves to pull back the curtain on the monarchy.

He writes in the book, “Charles leads with his head and his heart. William is colder.”

This alleged coldness from Prince William suggests that when it comes time to him being in charge, his approach might look a touch different to Charles’.

As the book describes it, William “wants the job done but he has no problem with casualties along the way.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Casualties, it might seem, like his uncle, Prince Andrew.

While the disgraced Duke of York has kept a low profile since his scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, Omid Scobie’s book claims that attitudes towards him varied based on this stark difference between father and son.

While William believed his uncle should, effectively, deal with any punishments that came his way, Charles still showed a lot of compassion for his brother.

The book suggests that King Charles was left “in tears because he was afraid for Andrew’s mental health”, following his disastrous Newsnight interview and subsequent court case with Ms Giuffre.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew settled his case with Ms Giuffre, releasing a statement which made it clear that it was not an admission of guilt.

The statement said, “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement… Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights… Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”

“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Despite no admission of guilt, Andrew was all but shunned from his high ranks and royal privileges.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And it’s thought that Prince William – in a show of this alleged coldness – had something to do with it. The book reports that William convinced the late Queen to strip “her favourite son” of his titles and honours following the scandal.

It’s suggested that William felt it was important to do so for the reputation of the monarchy, but the more emotional King Charles couldn’t quite bring himself to add to his brother’s woes.

These aren’t the only bombshells from the upcoming book – it’s also been told that Princess Anne was the unlikely royal who encouraged the King to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage.