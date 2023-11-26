The huge difference between King Charles and Prince William revealed – and how it’ll shape their reigns
A new royal book claims there’s a huge difference between Prince William and King Charles
A new book which is already revealing fresh bombshell claims about the Royal Family has suggested that there’s a huge difference between King Charles and Prince William – and it could tell a lot about how their respective reigns will go.
In journalist Omid Scobie’s new book about the monarchy, he describes that the Prince of Wales is a lot less emotional than his father.
Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival - Amazon, £11.00
Released on November 28, Omid Scobie relies on his vast experience as a royal reporter and over a decade of conversations and interviews with current and former Palace staff, trusted friends of the royals and even the family members themselves to pull back the curtain on the monarchy.
He writes in the book, “Charles leads with his head and his heart. William is colder.”
This alleged coldness from Prince William suggests that when it comes time to him being in charge, his approach might look a touch different to Charles’.
As the book describes it, William “wants the job done but he has no problem with casualties along the way.”
Casualties, it might seem, like his uncle, Prince Andrew.
While the disgraced Duke of York has kept a low profile since his scandal involving Jeffrey Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, Omid Scobie’s book claims that attitudes towards him varied based on this stark difference between father and son.
While William believed his uncle should, effectively, deal with any punishments that came his way, Charles still showed a lot of compassion for his brother.
The book suggests that King Charles was left “in tears because he was afraid for Andrew’s mental health”, following his disastrous Newsnight interview and subsequent court case with Ms Giuffre.
Andrew settled his case with Ms Giuffre, releasing a statement which made it clear that it was not an admission of guilt.
The statement said, “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement… Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims’ rights… Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks.”
“He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”
Despite no admission of guilt, Andrew was all but shunned from his high ranks and royal privileges.
And it’s thought that Prince William – in a show of this alleged coldness – had something to do with it. The book reports that William convinced the late Queen to strip “her favourite son” of his titles and honours following the scandal.
It’s suggested that William felt it was important to do so for the reputation of the monarchy, but the more emotional King Charles couldn’t quite bring himself to add to his brother’s woes.
These aren’t the only bombshells from the upcoming book – it’s also been told that Princess Anne was the unlikely royal who encouraged the King to evict Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from Frogmore Cottage.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
The 32 best celebrity bobs, from curly crops to sleek blunt cuts
Take some inspiration from the best celebrity bobs for your next trip to the salon
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
How to style a bob correctly, according to the experts - plus the best tools to use
We've asked the experts to break down the best ways to style a bob and which tools to use to perfect your chic, cropped look
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Prince William and Kate are the ‘equal partners’ Diana always wanted to be with Charles
A royal expert has praised the Prince and Princess of Wales for being “equal partners”
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William’s latest military appearance has royal fans all saying the same thing
The Prince of Wales made his first military appearance since being made Colonel-in-Chief
By Jack Slater Published
-
The unique takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get that other royals are denied
There is a rather strange takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get which isn't afforded to other members of the Royal Family
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate and Prince William would ‘refuse’ to spend Christmas with King Charles if he made this ‘upsetting’ decision, royal expert says
According to a royal expert, Kate and Prince William would 'refuse' to join King Charles at Sandringham for Christmas if he did this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William's two-word response as he's asked how much is in his bank account in hilarious moment
Prince William's two-word response to a rather cheeky question from a young fan has been revealed following a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William has reclaimed this unique title after being dethroned in 2022
Last year, the Prince of Wales lost the honour, but he’s back on top
By Jack Slater Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's most challenging tour which left William 'rattled' but Kate 'pulled off marvellously'
Kate Middleton and Prince William's most challenging tour has been revealed by a royal expert who reflected on this royal visit from 2012
By Laura Harman Published
-
It's been 13 years since Prince William and Kate revealed a huge secret they'd been keeping
Prince William and Kate revealed a momentous and well-kept secret 13 years ago after managing to keep it private for several weeks
By Emma Shacklock Published