New royal book’s bombshell claims, including the royal who convinced Charles to evict Harry and Meghan
An upcoming book is set to shake the Royal Family even more
The year started with Prince Harry’s revelatory memoir, Spare, exposing the Royal Family like never before, with claims of brotherly fisticuffs and other bombshell accusations.
And it looks like 2023 is going to end with a similar bang, as a new royal book is already making headlines for new allegations against key royal figures, and bold new claims about the state of the relationships between the family.
Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival is the upcoming book by Omid Scobie, a journalist who is known for writing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Released on November 28, Omid Scobie relies on his vast experience as a royal reporter and over a decade of conversations and interviews with current and former Palace staff, trusted friends of the royals and even the family members themselves to pull back the curtain on the monarchy.
The writer has made it clear on X (formerly Twitter) that the Sussexes “have nothing to do with it,” however, his book sheds plenty of new light citing Harry and Meghan’s supposed current attitudes – as well as other never-before-heard stories involving other members of the family, including Anne, the Princess Royal.
Who convinced the King to evict Harry and Meghan?
In the book, and through an interview and serialisation in Paris Match magazine, Scobie claims that it was Princess Anne who spearheaded Harry and Meghan’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage.
The Princess Royal is referred to as being “at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach” when it came to dealing with the Sussexes after they stepped back from life as working royals.
She “is said to have persuaded Charles to withdraw the use of Frogmore Cottage” from the couple.
After receiving word that the King wanted them out of the cottage – reportedly through a letter sent by the Keeper of the Privy Purse - Harry is said to have asked his father, “You don’t want to see your grandchildren any more?”
While Harry’s aunt preferred a firmer approach, it’s suggested Prince Edward felt “uneasy” for his nephew and voiced concerns over his mental health.
King Charles ‘ignored’ Harry’s pleas for a reunion
Another new accusation suggests that Prince Harry had indeed wanted to meet with his estranged father during his return to London to attend a High Court hearing in March. However, the King ignored his request for a meeting.
Instead, he ordered an assistant to tell him he was “busy."
“He wanted to limit their discussion to a harmless exchange,” the book reads. “As far as Harry was concerned, the message that circulated in the family was not to confide in him… everyone took it very seriously.”
Similarly, when Harry contacted his father, the King “appeared cautious” in his approach, sources close to him suggest.
Kate Middleton “shudders” at the mention of Meghan
One of the more salacious suggestions is that the Princess of Wales actively “shudders and giggles” when she hears about Meghan.
The peculiar claim comes from a source apparently close to Kate and William, who claims “[Kate] spent more time talking about Meghan… than with Meghan.”
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
