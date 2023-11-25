New royal book’s bombshell claims, including the royal who convinced Charles to evict Harry and Meghan

The year started with Prince Harry’s revelatory memoir, Spare, exposing the Royal Family like never before, with claims of brotherly fisticuffs and other bombshell accusations.

And it looks like 2023 is going to end with a similar bang, as a new royal book is already making headlines for new allegations against key royal figures, and bold new claims about the state of the relationships between the family.

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival is the upcoming book by Omid Scobie, a journalist who is known for writing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The writer has made it clear on X (formerly Twitter) that the Sussexes “have nothing to do with it,” however, his book sheds plenty of new light citing Harry and Meghan’s supposed current attitudes – as well as other never-before-heard stories involving other members of the family, including Anne, the Princess Royal.

Who convinced the King to evict Harry and Meghan?

In the book, and through an interview and serialisation in Paris Match magazine, Scobie claims that it was Princess Anne who spearheaded Harry and Meghan’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

The Princess Royal is referred to as being “at the forefront of the supporters of the firm approach” when it came to dealing with the Sussexes after they stepped back from life as working royals.

She “is said to have persuaded Charles to withdraw the use of Frogmore Cottage” from the couple.

After receiving word that the King wanted them out of the cottage – reportedly through a letter sent by the Keeper of the Privy Purse - Harry is said to have asked his father, “You don’t want to see your grandchildren any more?”

While Harry’s aunt preferred a firmer approach, it’s suggested Prince Edward felt “uneasy” for his nephew and voiced concerns over his mental health.

King Charles ‘ignored’ Harry’s pleas for a reunion

Another new accusation suggests that Prince Harry had indeed wanted to meet with his estranged father during his return to London to attend a High Court hearing in March. However, the King ignored his request for a meeting.

Instead, he ordered an assistant to tell him he was “busy."

“He wanted to limit their discussion to a harmless exchange,” the book reads. “As far as Harry was concerned, the message that circulated in the family was not to confide in him… everyone took it very seriously.”

Similarly, when Harry contacted his father, the King “appeared cautious” in his approach, sources close to him suggest.

Kate Middleton “shudders” at the mention of Meghan

One of the more salacious suggestions is that the Princess of Wales actively “shudders and giggles” when she hears about Meghan.

The peculiar claim comes from a source apparently close to Kate and William, who claims “[Kate] spent more time talking about Meghan… than with Meghan.”