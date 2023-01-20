Bizarre photo of King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne laughing their heads off has us wondering what the joke was...

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne appear to be having the time of their lives in a surprising throwback photograph taken at Clarence House.

His Majesty and Ozzy Osbourne appeared together at a Clarence House reception back in 2006 laughing their heads off.

We can’t help wondering what the joke is and King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne have had a few interactions over the years.

This royal news comes as we revealed Princess Anne's 10-minute beauty trick has stood the test of time but she wasn't the first glamorous royal to try it.

Since ascending the throne His Majesty has been undertaking a packed schedule of official engagements as the world looks ahead to King Charles’ coronation day in May. Recently, King Charles stepped out with the Queen Consort in Scotland and traveled to Greater Manchester on January 20. And with so many visits and public engagements under his belt, it’s hardly surprising that King Charles has met a fair few huge celebrities.

But we couldn’t help being more than a little curious when we came across a bizarre throwback photo of King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne together seemingly having the time of their lives.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage via Getty)

Laughing their heads off, King Charles and the Black Sabbath musician are joined by singer Chico in a snap that was apparently taken in 2006. According to the Getty caption this hilarious interaction between King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne took place at Clarence House.

Here a reception was held to honor those who were supporting a concert celebrating The Prince’s Trust’s 30th birthday in May called The Prince's Trust 30th Birthday: Live which was broadcast on ITV. Whatever the joke was between the King and the musician it seems to have been a brilliant one and the pair look to be enjoying each other’s company.

King Charles and Ozzy were born just a month apart in 1948 and the monarch allegedly even sent Ozzy Osbourne a gift after his horrific quad bike crash in 2003 as a caring gesture.

(Image credit: Photo by Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage via Getty)

Getting candid with the New York Post (opens in new tab), the “Prince of Darkness” declared, “He’s a very, very nice man. He’s always treated me with the utmost respect. In fact, when I had my bike accident, he sent me a bottle of scotch … I wish him all the best.”

Ozzy’s wife Sharon Osbourne has also previously opened up on Talk TV about His Majesty sending Ozzy a letter after hearing about him experiencing ill health, saying, “When my husband got sick, he wrote to him.”

Sharon said, “He’s the same age as Ozzy. And so he kind of gets it and he says, you know, ‘We’ve done very well so far and this is just a little hurdle’.”

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

It seems King Charles and Ozzy Osbourne get on well together outside of that particular Clarence House reception. And he’s not the musician that King Charles has been pictured with over the years! His Majesty has also met 90s Girl Power legends The Spice Girls - as have his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to Mel C, the princes even once made her peanut butter on toast at Highgrove House! Asked whether King Charles was a good host, as per The Sun (opens in new tab), she gave a brilliantly cheeky response.

“He was a decent host but William and Harry were better,” she declared.