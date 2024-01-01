The biggest change Kate Middleton made to her makeup routine in 2023 is one of the ‘hardest’ to pull off - but we’ve got the expert tips to make it easy

After analysing Kate Middleton's appearances throughout 2023, a makeup artist has revealed the biggest change the Princess made to her makeup routine over the year - and, according to the expert, the change is one of the ‘hardest’ makeup looks to pull off.

Kate Middleton has long been a fashion icon, whether stepping out in a formal, all-blue outfit or simply her favourite Veja trainers which are currently on sale. But over the course of 2023, there was another aspect of her looks that we all fell in love with - Her makeup.

Perhaps you noticed that you were more drawn to Kate's stunning makeup style throughout last year but couldn't pinpoint exactly what it was that seemed more enticing now. You wouldn't be the only person to do so if that is the case. A makeup artist has now shared that Kate made one subtle but very effective change to her makeup routine last year by changing her lipstick shade to one of the hardest colours to pull off - pink.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sandwash Pink Bobbi Brown Lipstick | £35 at Bobbi Brown The Princess of Wales reportedly wore Bobbi Brown’s Sandwash Pink lipstick on her wedding day. This neutral pink-beige shade is a very versatile option with a satin finish.

Sarah Amelia Fogg, a celebrity makeup artist and makeup brand owner told The Express, "Bold lips always add depth and glam to any look. Kate tends to opt for a pop of pink that isn’t too in your face. She tends to choose a subtle shade of pink that complements her skin tone perfectly without drawing too much attention away from the rest of the face of makeup.

“Pink lipstick can also make your lips appear plumper and fuller as well as making you look fresh-faced and more awake compared to a nude or no lipstick at all. As Kate has amazing, porcelain-like skin, I think a nude could possibly have washed her out."

So Kate's subtle pink lipstick is the perfect shade for her skin tone, a slightly berry-inspired colour like the two lipsticks she's reported to use and love; the Clarins Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer and Bobbi Brown's Sandwash Pink Lipstick. But that doesn't mean that these two colours will be the right shade for you, Fogg warns.

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer | £21 at Clarins This soft pink shade is understood to be the exact hue the Princess of Wales was once seen wearing for a day out at Wimbledon. It's a pretty choice that's perfect for everyday wear.

“I’ve always said that pink lipstick is the hardest shade to pull off. There are so many variations and tones of pink that it’s difficult to even know where to start.

"When choosing the right lipstick for you, it is important to ensure that it stands out against the rest of your skin as the contrast is what creates the added depth to your look. If your lip product blends in, it can make you look tired and can even age you."

So how do you know which shade is the best match for you? While Fogg believes you can and should wear 'whatever makeup you want and not letting anyone else’s opinions affect you,' there is a formula to choosing the right colour that will compliment your colouring best.

"If you have a warm undertone to your skin, I’d recommend choosing a coral or salmon pink. Those with a cool undertone should reach for hot-pink tones. People with olive skin generally have neutral tones which allow them to pull off most shades.

“However I think that a dusky pink with a brown tinge is best suited. Finally, darker skin tones look amazing in bold colour."

To figure out your skin's undertone, you can use our handy colour analysis tips and tricks to test your undertone and skin tone .