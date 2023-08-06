As Meghan Markle turns 42, a celebrity astrologer predicts ‘romantic misunderstandings’ but a career ‘bounce back’ for the duchess

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle celebrated her 42nd birthday earlier this week, and her plans included a lowkey dinner out with Prince Harry in Montecito. While the Sussexes continue to remain relatively under the radar, woman&home speak with a celebrity astrologer to find out what the future might have in store for Meghan as she enters a new year.

Meghan Markle’s future will include “romantic misunderstandings,” according to a celebrity astrologer

Still, the stars reportedly hold a lot of promise for the Duchess, who is expected to “bounce back” from her Spotify saga to land even bigger deals

In other royal news, how King Charles will be honouring a heartbreaking family anniversary in line with royal tradition

Astrology. Some people swear by it, others swear off going anywhere near people who ascribe to it.

Still, there’s something fun about delving into your weekly horoscopes – which, by the way, we only have thanks to a surprising royal figure who helped invent them.

With Meghan Markle turning 42 on August 4, there’s never been a better chance to check in with the higher powers to see what’s supposedly in store for the Duchess.

(Image credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images )

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman reveals some surprising insight into the Duchess of Sussex, as told by the stars.

She describes the estranged royal as “both fiery and caring, and has a great balance of the four classical elements, Earth, Air, Fire and Water.”

Meghan’s birthday this year coincides with an astrological event. As Inbaal explains, “Her 42nd birthday on August 4 is a time when the planet Venus, which rules love and the home, happens to be in retrograde. A retrograde is a time when a planet goes against its natural inclination, and during Venus in retrograde, this could be an uneasy time for love.”

Uh oh. Does this spell trouble for Harry and Meghan?

Not quite.

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women)

Inbaal continues, “This Venus retrograde also hits Leos stronger, because the planet Venus happens to be in the sign of Leo for the entirety of the retrograde. This means that Leos, like Meghan, could experience a few romantic misunderstandings. This uneasy time around love lasts until September 3.”

As for what the stars have predicted for the future of the duchess following a rough few months – including lost deals and snubs from the Emmys for her Netflix series – things are looking up.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“Meghan’s lost deal with Spotify is of no consequence in the greater scheme of things. Due to the actress’s Jupiter sign, she will soon replace it with a similar or a better deal. The planet Jupiter rules luck and wealth, and in Meghan’s chart, Jupiter is in balanced Libra. Her finances always balance out, if one income goes, another arrives.”

“On Meghan’s birthday, Jupiter happens to be in Taurus, a sign that loves the finer things in life. Not only does this show that she’ll be financially secure, but it also indicates that many of her expenses will be covered by others, so sponsorship deals or an upmarket new talent agency will ensure that she doesn’t have to pay for a lot of luxury, while living extremely well.”

“We can expect to see her in commercials and collaborating with large manufacturers. The time of her 2023 birthday isn’t without its challenges, but Meghan will bounce back bigger and brighter, as she always does.”

“Her astrological chart indicates that she won’t be kept down.”