Kate Middleton's stunning mustard Karen Millen dress is on sale

The stunning burgundy Karen Millen dress Kate Middleton wore during her recent visit to Birmingham may have sold out in the exact colorway, but her gorgeous mustard dress by the same retailer is currently on sale!

The Karen Millen dress Kate Middleton wore during a 2022 visit to Royal Surrey County Hospital's Maternity Unit is currently on sale.

The Princess recently wore a beautiful burgundy trench dress by the same retailer, with the piece selling out just hours after she stepped out in it.

In other royal news, Carole Middleton's floral jumpsuit and white jacket combo is the spring style inspiration we needed.

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a Karen Millen trench dress during her recent visit to Birmingham where she and Prince William hosted an event for local business owners in the city's historic Jewellery Quarter and took part in a heated cooking challenge at Indian Streatery, a family-run independent Indian restaurant.

The Princess' look, which she accessorized with a stunning pair of $130 brass earrings, sold out within hours of her stepping out in the refined outfit, but one of her previous Karen Millen looks is now on sale and the dress is perfect for the upcoming Spring weather.

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

(opens in new tab) Structured Crepe Forever Pleat Belted Midi Dress, £175.20 ($217)|Karen Millen (opens in new tab) Take a leaf out of Kate's book and energize your look with a zingy dress that ticks off this year's bold dopamine dressing trend!

Kate opted for the mustard yellow 'Forever' dress by Karen Millen when visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit back in October 2022. The dress is fitting for the environmentally conscious Princess of Wales as it's made from recycled polyester and is part of the brand's sustainable READY FOR THE FUTURE range which, they claim, uses "responsibly sourced fabrics" to "create forever pieces that'll last a lifetime."

The Karen Millen website explains that the piece is "called the Forever dress for a reason, this Structured Crepe midi style suits all kinds of special occasions. Designed to outlast trends and seasons, it shows off a notched neckline, elbow-length sleeves, and pressed pleats."

"It buckles neatly at the waist with a matching fabric belt and makes a style-savvy choice for spring weddings, work days, or balmy after-dark drinks."

This elegant belted design features a subtly plunging V-style neckline and puffed sleeves to create an incredibly flattering silhouette that can be both dressed up and down depending on the occasion. In this instance, Kate kept it simple and drew attention to the dress itself by opting for minimal jewelry and wearing nothing but a pair of understated diamond teardrop hoop earrings from the brand Emily Mortimer and her precious 12-carat sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

While Kate opted for a bold, sunny color to combat the gloomy autumnal weather dominating the forecast during her visit, if the tone is not to your liking, the dress is also available in a range of different colors from neutral pinks to deep and rich purples as well as being available in both a simple white and a black colorway.

Kate accessorized the bright dress with a pair Gianvito Rossi heels (opens in new tab) in a contrasting navy hue but tied in the darker color with a matching navy clutch bag by Emmy London (opens in new tab).

The Natasha clutch is a staple for the Princess of Wales and she has regularly been spotted carrying the Emmy London bag since becoming a royal. In fact, she reportedly loves the style so much she has their clutch bag in 12 different colors.