Emilia Fox's Silent Witness kitchen with soothing pistachio shades and bauble lights makes us want to move in with Dr Nikki Alexander

Emilia Fox’s kitchen in Silent Witness is breathtakingly refined and in the season 27 finale we got treated to a special close-up glimpse of her character Nikki’s calming space.

When it comes to kitchen trends many people might find themselves taking inspiration from loved ones or celebrities, but we’ve been swept away by Dr Nikki Alexander’s kitchen in Silent Witness. The pathologist, played brilliantly by Emilia Fox, has lived in the same magnificently decorated house since season 21 and in the season 27 finale we got one of the best glimpses at her gorgeous green kitchen with its statement bauble lights.

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

Anyone contemplating the interior paint colour trends 2024 will know that green isn’t going anywhere and Nikki’s kitchen in Silent Witness is a soft, soothing pistachio shade with a touch of sage to it. The huge cupboard at the back of the character’s kitchen and the cupboards mounting the wall near the door are both painted in this colour, creating a lovely sense of cohesion.

Nikki has also adorned her kitchen with several pieces in the same tone, including a jug next to her sink and several vases dotted about. Her choices were admired by her partner Jack Hodgson in the season 27 finale, Kings Cross Part 2, when he arrived and joked that he was there as a prospective lodger.

He’s not the only one to love this kitchen in Silent Witness, though, as womanandhome’s Lifestyle Editor Tamara Kelly was also “captivated” by the space.

“I'm not saying the storyline didn't have me gripped but I was certainly captivated by Nikki's kitchen also,” she shared. “Green kitchens are having a real moment right now for kitchen colour trends, offering an earthiness and depth of tone that leaves you feeling nourished and at one with nature.”

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

If painting large parts of your kitchen units to look exactly like Nikki’s kitchen in Silent Witness isn’t for you, Tamara revealed that there’s a “shade of green to suit all kitchen designs”, from “soothing sage greens and pistachio shades to more dramatic forest green”.

The lighting in the kitchen is something that also caught Tamara’s eye as Nikki has distinctive bauble-shaped pendulum lights above her kitchen island.

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

The pathologist also has a larger, pendulum-esque light fitting facing the other way too, which is just as beautiful and seen clearly in other seasons of Silent Witness.

“Statement pendants are a significant lighting trend for kitchens right now; increasingly we're seeing kitchen schemes incorporating statement chandeliers and pendants alongside task lighting and spotlights to add stylish finishing touches in the same way as they would in a living room or dining room,” Tamara explained.

(Image credit: BBC iPlayer)

She added that she loves the “pairing of the brass fixtures and fittings against the green” as “it's a great colour scheme to make a kitchen feel elegant and refined”. The contemporary feel of the lights in the kitchen in Silent Witness is something you might be tempted to incorporate into your own kitchen.

Whether or not you want a full light switch-up, there are various lamps available to help you get a similar look. As Nikki did, you can also add touches of green to suit your preferences with decorative objects like vases or jugs, or even plants like the one that she has on a shelf above her AGA.