Yellowstone 1923 star addresses prequel show’s future amid Yellowstone season 5 ending revelation

Yellowstone 1923 star has addressed the prequel show’s future amid Yellowstone season 5’s recent ending revelation.

Following hot on the heels of the original Yellowstone series, the 1923 prequel took fans back in time to the antecedents of the Dutton family. After ending in dramatic style with the season 1 finale in February, it was renewed for a second season the same month. Now Yellowstone 1923 star Brandon Sklenar addressed the prequel show’s future in a cast panel with The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) after what has been a whirlwind week for the popular neo-Western franchise.

In 1923 Brandon plays Spencer Dutton - the nephew of the Paramount hit’s lead characters, Jacob and Cara Dutton, and according to him, it’s unlikely the show will continue beyond the newly-confirmed season 2.

(Image credit: Photo by Randy Shropshire/Deadline via Getty Images)

“I think of it as one piece - there’s just a split in the middle [between seasons 1 and 2], but it’s all one piece,” he explained, with RadioTimes (opens in new tab) reporting that he also described the show as “bookend” and that it “will conclude” at some point.

Just like Yellowstone’s other prequel, 1883, 1923 was initially intended to be a one-season limited series and so Brandon’s recent remark might not come as much of a surprise. However, 1923 proved to be so popular that it was renewed for season 2 and so some could have been holding out hope that it might have an even longer run.

Revealing what he’d like to be part of his character’s story in the second season Brandon said, “I just love to be back and on a horse and shooting a gun. The little kid in me is dying to do that … I would love to be in a band of horse-riding cowboys. I’d love to have scenes with Cara and Jacob (Harrison Ford). I imagine we’ll get Spencer back pretty quick.”

A post shared by 1923 Official (@1923official) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Whilst Julia Schlaepfer who plays his on-screen wife Alex said, “I would love for Alex to make it to the ranch and meet the family,” agrees Schlaepfer. “I hope we get to see some of her own strength come out now that she’s on her own.”

1923 season 2 is expected to begin production later on in 2023 and in the meantime Western lovers might well be looking for more TV shows like Yellowstone, especially given the shocking revelation about the original show in recent days. After speculation that Kevin Costner could leave as John Dutton, Paramount has confirmed that Yellowstone is ending after season 5.

The Yellowstone season 5 first half finished airing in January 2023 and it’s believed they have yet to start filming Part 2 which will conclude this story. Many fans will no doubt be devastated by the announcement as well as by the suggestion by Yellowstone 1923 star Brandon that the prequel could soon be over too.

However, there is some good news and long-time fans and those who’ve only just learnt where and how to watch Yellowstone will be thrilled to learn that there’s going to be a new spin-off.

“Yellowstone has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits – from 1883 to Tulsa King, and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit,” said Chris McCarthy, CEO of Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Although it’s not known which Dutton family members it could follow, it’s rumored that Matthew McConaughey could be set to star in the new Yellowstone sequel. Until further information is announced fans will just have to wait and see what the future holds for the Yellowstone franchise.