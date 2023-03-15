Where to watch Tulsa King: How to stream all seasons in the US and UK

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Already renewed for a second season, Tulsa King is an addicting crime drama TV series created by Taylor Sheridan for Paramount+

The show, which stars Sylvester Stallone in his very first leading role in a scripted television series, first premiered in November of 2022. That same month, the network ordered a second batch of episodes, although details regarding the sophomore season are still scarce.

"We don't have dates yet," cast member Martin Starr said to Collider (opens in new tab) last month. "I think they're working out so many details. We don't even know where we're going to do it this year, or, this next season. So I'm excited to find out everything. I don't think they've dug into scripts or anything yet."

WHAT IS TULSA KING ABOUT?

Tulsa King tells the fictional story of Dwight "The General" Manfredi, a Mafia "capo" from New York who is serving a 25-year prison sentence.

The show kicks off as The General actually wraps up his sentence for murder, at which point his boss sends him to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to set up a criminal operation there. Immediately, the capo starts recruiting new mafia members to join his gang.

WHO STARS IN TULSA KING?

Stallone perfectly embodies protagonist Dwight opposite Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale, his love interest that also happens to be a senior agent at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Martin plays Lawrence "Bodhi" Geigerman, a weed dealer that helps finance The General's crew while Jay Will is Tyson Mitchell, a former taxi owner that becomes Dwight's driver and the very first official member of the Manfredi syndicate.

The cast is rounded out by actors that make up New York's fictional Invernizzi crime family, which is actually the family that Dwight committed murder for. These include Max Casella as Armand "Manny" Truisi, a former Invernizzi member that breaks his vow to the family and joins Dwight's endeavors (after trying to kill him!) and Domenick Lombardozzi as Don Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the clan's underboss.

HOW TO WATCH TULSA KING IN THE UK & US

All nine episodes of Tulsa King season 1 are currently available for streaming on Paramount+ so anyone with a subscription in the UK and US has access to them.

While viewers in the US and UK can easily access Tulsa King on Paramount+, those without access to the streaming service in their country may struggle to watch the show.

