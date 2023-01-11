How to watch Yellowstone from the beginning from anywhere in the world

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Yellowstone season 5 has got fans hooked, with the eighth episode of the series leaving viewers desperate for the next. But if you're yet to start the show and want to jump on neo-Western drama's hype, you'll need to know how to watch Yellowstone from the beginning.

Yellowstone is the American cattle ranch drama starring Kevin Costner that has had fans hooked since the first season premiered in 2018 . The show is in its fifth season, airing in the US on Paramount +, with the episodes hitting the streaming service for UK users the following day.

(Image credit: Paramount)

How to watch Yellowstone from the beginning

With four seasons of Yellowstone having already been aired in full, those wanting to start the show from the beginning can do so by streaming them on Paramount+, in both the US and the UK.

While you can sign up for Paramount+ itself, you also get access to the streaming service with an Amazon Prime account, meaning you'll get access to the movies and shows on Prime Video as well as all the perks of Prime.

Right now, you can snap up a seven-day free trial of Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to give you a head start on cracking on with the first season of Yellowstone.

Alternatively, UK viewers can purchase the first two seasons of Yellowstone on Amazon Prime for £7.99.

Meanwhile, the fifth season of Yellowstone has been aired up to the eighth episode, with fans being left hanging over the arrival of the ninth episode.

Why is episode nine of Yellowstone not on Paramount+?

After the eighth episode of Yellowstone season 5 aired on Paramount+ on Sunday January 1st, viewers were raring for the ninth episode to drop the following week.

However, fans were left confused when the next instalment of the show didn't arrive on January 8th.

Episode 9 of Yellowstone season 5 hasn't landed yet due to a mid-season break, with the eighth episode airing as the mid-season finale.

A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

It is expected that the season 5 hiatus could last a fair few months, as Yellowstone's Summer Higgins star Piper Perabo revealed that the next episode is yet to even be filmed.

She told TV Insider, "There's a lot coming. Things are on the move.

"I can't wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens.

"I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don't know what happens when we come back."

How to watch Yellowstone from anywhere in the world

While viewers in the USA and UK can easily access Yellowstone on Paramount+, those without access to the streaming service in their country may struggle to watch the show.

Those without access may benefit from a VPN (virtual private network). VPNs are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries, and many are easy to get.

If you're already confused, don't panic—we've got you covered. Our sister site, TechRadar, has put every major VPN service to the test to save you the hassle of sifting through the web yourself. They've rated ExpressVPN as the best.

Their experts say, "It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express."

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) 's easy-to-follow instructions (ExpressVPN comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab) and if you click here you can get 49% off and 3 months free (opens in new tab) , too.) Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location to anywhere in the US. With your VPN installed and server location set to US or the UK you can access Paramount+ streaming service and watch the show.

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Paramount)

Where is Yellowstone filmed?

Yellowstone is primarily filmed in Montana and Utah. The Pioneer Woman (opens in new tab) reported that the first three seasons of the beloved series were filmed across Utah in more than 20 locations. Primarily in the city areas of Park City, Ogden, and Spanish Fork.

In comparison, most of season 4, was filmed in various locations across Montana, including a real-life cattle ranch.

Who is in the Yellowstone cast?

The cast of Yellowstone Season 3 features, Kevin Costner as John Dutton, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton, Wes Bentley as Jaime Dutton, Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler, Kelsey Asbille as Monica Dutton, Brecken Merrill as Tate Dutton, and Jefferson White as Jimmy Hurdstrom.

Joining the show in the third season is, Eden Brolin as Mia, Hassie Harrison as Laramie, and Q'orianka Kilcher as Angela Blue Thunder.

Yellowstone spin-offs

When fans have binged all of the seasons of Yellowstone, many are desperately searching for TV shows like Yellowstone. The best option for hard-core fans it to watch the prequel to Yellowstone, 1883.

1883 is a spin-off of Yellowstone and like the original series, this show follows an earlier post-civil war generation of the Dutton family as they journey to establish the Yellowstone ranch.The show is a limited series and is also available on Paramount +.

It was also announced that a sequel to this prequel will be released in the near future. Another Yellowstone spin-off titled and set in 1932, will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, who have teamed up for this exciting TV franchise and are set to be the main characters in this upcoming series. The release date for this series has yet to be announced but it can be assumed that it will also be released on Paramount +.