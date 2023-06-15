Wordle 726 fans are infuriated as they fail to solve an 'easy' challenge, 'Bogey. Easy yet so hard'

Wordle 724 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; balsa, kayak, guano, and plunk have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on June 15, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that they were tricked.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on June 10, is 'maybe'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 726 X/6 Not getting the third letter didn’t help," said one player. "Wordle 726 X/6* Bad miss today, tried a few more obscure words than the correct one and paid the ultimate price," said another.

"Kicking myself at this one!!!! Wordle 726 X/6," joked one player. "I don’t want to talk about it. I don’t want to talk about ANY of it. #Wordle 726 6/6," said another.

"Phew! Wordle 726 6/6* Thought it was going to be a streak buster today," said another who solved the puzzle by the skin of their teeth. "That was a squeaker. Unnecessarily hard #Wordle726 Wordle 726 6/6," said another. "Wordle 726 5/6 Bogey. Easy yet so hard," said yet another.

"That took a whole lot longer than it should have done... Wordle 726 5/6*" said one player. "This shouldn’t be a hard word but it was a challenge for me. Wordle 726 5/6," said yet another.

Wordle 726 X pic.twitter.com/1zfFesylzkJune 15, 2023 See more

But why did players find this word so tricky? MAYBE isn't an uncommon word and many people are familiar with what the word means?

The common consensus among players seems to be that the letter placement of the word bamboozled them. Most players struggled to guess the 'Y' in the centre of the word and therefore there were far too many options when guessing a word that starts with M and ends with E.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!