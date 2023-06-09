Wordle 720 confuses players with head sctratcher challenge, 'I was so scared. I never heard of the word before'

Wordle 720 has stumped several players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve their latest interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on June 9, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on June 9, is 'balsa'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"#Wordle720 is going to do some streak and emotional damage to many today," pointed out an astute Wordle player.

As often occurs with the popular word game, many had a lot to say about the word of choice. "Not an everyday word," tweeted one miffed Wordle fan. "These words are deffo getting odder!" agreed another.

"Big fail today. I threw away the last line because I just couldn’t think of anything and it was frustrating me!! Haven’t we had it before?" added another.

"Ugh. This shouldn't have been as difficult as it was, especially remembering those old convenience store childhood toys I like it so much," pointed out another fan.

I must've heard this word at some point, but I have no idea when. Never used it and wasn't completely sure it was a word when I guessed it 🤔 #Wordle720 #Wordle 4/6🟨⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛⬛🟨🟨🟨🟩🟩🟨⬛🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩June 9, 2023 See more

Balsa Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word balsa mean and is it a real word?

Balsa is a type of wood. It's a noun, which describes, "a tropical American tree, Ochroma pyramidale (lagopus), of the bombax family, yielding an exceedingly light wood used for life preservers, rafts, toy airplanes, etc."

A few cheeky Wordle players tweeted clues to the answer. "Wood you believe it! #Wordle720 5/6," said one player. "Might be easier if you are into carpentry," quipped another.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!