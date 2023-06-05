Wordle 716 confuses players with 'odd' challenge, 'WTF kind of word was that supposed to be?!'

Wordle 716 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another interesting word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on June 5, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on June 5, is 'ennui'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"WTF kind of word was *that* supposed to be?!" said one player."Wordle 716 4/6* I can say with 100% certainty I have never used this word in my life," said another.

"Wordle 716 3/6 Had 4 letters and it still .... can't say I've ever used this word!" agreed a third.

Failure was a common theme as people took to social media to complain. "Wordle 716 X/6 Good Morning Wordles and everyone I bombed out this morning," said one player.

"Wordle 716 4/6 pulling my hair out here tricky one tonight.. Good Luck to all you fellow Wordlers of the big wide world," said another.

"Wordle 716 5/6 first time I had to look up the word after I solved it," added yet another player. "Wordle 716 5/6 Odd word, very hard to get that one," agreed one person.

Ennui Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many letter options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. So what does the word ennui mean and is it a real word?

Ennui is a noun meaning, 'a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction arising from a lack of occupation or excitement'. For example, you could say, 'he succumbed to ennui and despair'. Synonyms for this word are boredom, tedium, lethargy, and weariness.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!