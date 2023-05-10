Wordle 690 baffles players with 'difficult' challenge, 'A bit odd to have this word in the singular'

Wordle 690 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; kayak, guano, horde, and circa have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on May 10, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it was not a particularly common word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on May 10, is 'ethic'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

"Wordle 690 X 4/6 Easy but very tricky took me 15 minutes #Wordle690" said one player. "Wordle 690 6/6 wildly hard for some reason," said another.

Others complained about the word 'ethic' and suggested it wasn't a word. "A bit odd to have this word in the singular. Wordle 690 4/6*" said one player.

"Wordle 690 6/6 The way I almost forgot this word existed," said another. "Wordle 690 4/6 Part of any good work. But I totally wasted guess three. Didn't even think that was a word," agreed yet another.

Others complained it was just another tricky word from the game makers. "I think today was difficult. So I'm proud of myself. Wordle 690 4/6," said one player. "Ouch, that was bad! Wordle 690 X/6," added another.

Ethic Meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word ethic mean, and how can you use it in a sentence?

The word ethic is both a noun and an adjective with very similar meanings. The noun is defined as, 'a set of moral principles, especially ones relating to or affirming a specified group, field, or form of conduct.' For example, you could say, "the puritan ethic was being replaced by the hedonist ethic."

The adjective 'ethic' is less common and is defined as, 'relating to moral principles or the branch of knowledge dealing with these'. For example, you could say, "the ethic question is of wider import."

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!