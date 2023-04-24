Wordle 674 frustrates players with tricky challenge, 'Is that a real word?'

Wordle 674 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the challenge set by the New York Times on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another word with a very common word pattern.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; guano, beset, and qualm have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on April 24, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that they didn't realize it was a real word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Monday, April 24 is 'ditto.' but while for many this is a common word, lots of users took to social media to complain that they didn't realize it was a 'real word' with many branding today's challenge 'ridiculous.'

"Today's Wordle is ruining my day," one player wrote, while another added, "Another ridiculous Wordle."

A third commented, "That was such a stupid wordle, while another asked, "Is that a real word?" Another player who didn't realize ditto is in fact a word wrote, "For some reason I didn't think that was a 'real' word so didn't put it at go #5."

Another simply stated, "That was a tricky one."

Ditto meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they didn't realize that ditto is a real word. While the word is fairly common in everyday life, it is seen as an informal word so not many people know that it is a real word. So what does the word ditto mean?

The Cambridge dictionary defines the word ditto as "used to agree with something that has just been said, or to avoid repeating something that has been said."

An example of the word ditto used in a sentence would be: "It rained Saturday and it rained Sunday. Ditto Monday." Another example would be: "Local residents are opposed to the proposal. Ditto many members of the city council."

Synonyms for ditto include; similar, alike, comparable, such and akin.

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

