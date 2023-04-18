Wordle 668 goes viral as players all fail for the exact same reason

Wordle 668 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the challenge set by the New York Times on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve yet another word with a very common word pattern.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; guano, beset, and qualm have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on April 18, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that there were too many potential solutions to this word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Tuesday, April 18, is 'hound'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge. Specifically, people found that they could solve the last four letters of the word 'HOUND', but struggled to work out if the correct answer was, FOUND, SOUND, MOUND, POUND, ROUND, or WOUND.

"Wordle 668 X/6 Yep one of those ones where there is no advantage in finding 4 letters," complained one fan. "Wordle 668 6/6 The old guess the first letter trick eh?" one player commented on Twitter. "Nooooooooo! Wordle 668 X/6*" said another.

"Wordle 668 6/6* #wordle668 that was tricky! So many options and nearly used another word but luckily I didn’t and solved it ... good luck with this one fellow Wordle players #midnightwordle," said yet another player.

"Streak ender. Too many options. Good luck wordlers. #Wordle668 Hope you fare better," said one player on Twitter.

"Had it down to 2 options & picked the right one so this 6 feels like a big win good luck for #Wordle 668 (6/6)," said another one who managed to solve this puzzle by the skin of their teeth.

Wordle 668 X/6⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩Yep one of those ones where there is no advantage in finding 4 lettersApril 17, 2023 See more

Hound Meaning

Some players struggled to solve the puzzle because there were too many options, but some struggled with today's challenge because they were unfamiliar with the word. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word hound mean?

The word hound is typically used to refer to a type of dog. The dictionary defines the word as a noun meaning 'a dog of a breed used for hunting, especially one able to track by scent'. For example, "a hound came running through the trees, nose to the ground."

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!