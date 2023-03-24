Wordle 643 stumps players with ANOTHER tricky challenge, 'strange one today'

Wordle 643 has stumped a number of players who struggled to work out the tricky challenge set by the New York Times on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

And this isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; ruddy, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, today's challenge on March 24, has posed a particularly hard challenge for fans, with many complaining that it's not an everyday word.

Warning! There are spoilers ahead! So if you don't want to know what the answer is, please click away!

(Image credit: NurPhoto / Contributor / Getty Images)

The answer to the Wordle challenge on Friday, March 24, 2023 IS 'grout'. The word divided fans and while some figured out this challenge without breaking a sweat, others found this to be a very tricky challenge.

Users took to social media to share how they found today's Wordle challenge, which is set by the New York Times, with some branding it a "strange" choice of word.

"Not a word I use often or even know how to use. Good luck, fellow #wordlers!," one confused fan commented, while another wrote, "Not a word I use every day."

A third commented, "Strange one today & pure luck on my part!," while another simply stated, "Another tough one."

However, some users found today's challenge a breeze. One player said, "Seems like this should have been hard, but it was easy?," while another added, "Was an easy one today... And a real word."

(Image credit: Getty)

Grout meaning

Many players struggled with today's challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word grout mean?

According to the Merriam Webster dictionary (opens in new tab), the word grout is a noun that means a "thin mortar used for filling spaces" or also, "any of various other materials (such as a mixture of cement and water or chemicals that solidify) used for a similar purpose."

An example of the word grout used in a sentence would be: "I need to grout the bathroom tiles."

Synonyms of grout include adhesive, mud, plaster, and sand. And the verbs would be grouted, grouting, or grouts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep things interesting!

Another Wordle challenge that recently confused players was yesterday's Wordle 642, the answer to which was 'staid.' The word staid is an adjective that means "marked by settled sedateness and often prim self-restraint."