Wordle 604 frustrates players with 'hard' challenge, 'that's actually a real word?'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Monday, February 13, 2023.

Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.

This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on February 13, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

You may also like... New Wordle spin-off Contexto promises to challenge even the smartest players

The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 13 was 'usage'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"That was hard work. Wordle 604 6/6," said one player. "Wordle 604 3/6 that was a hard combination of letters!!" said another who was thrown off by the disproportionate number of vowels.

"Wordle 604 4/6 this one was more difficult than it looks #wordle #wordle604," added another who struggled to solve the puzzle. "Wordle 604 6/6 So simple, yet so difficult," said another in agreement.

Others claimed that they didn't recognize the word at all. "This was a difficult word. Even though I got a 3 I spent half an hour trying to guess what it was after my 2nd guess. I was like what is this word lol Wordle 604 3/6," said one player. "Yeah, that's actually a real word, huh? Wordle 604 4/6," said another.

"I would have spelt this word with an E in the middle but never mind. Wordle 604 5/6," added a third player.

Yeah, that's actually a real word, huh?Wordle 604 4/6⬛⬛⬛🟨🟩🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩⬛🟨🟨⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩February 12, 2023 See more

Usage meaning

Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word usage mean?

The dictionary defines the word 'usage' as a noun meaning, 'the action of using something or the fact of being used'. For example, you could say, "a survey of water usage." Synonyms of this word are; utilization, use, employment, consumption, operation, manipulation, or operation.

The word is related to the word 'use' and this caused a lot of confusion for some players who believed the word was spelled 'useage,' which is incorrect.

Wordle 604 X pic.twitter.com/0XGADbp57yFebruary 13, 2023 See more

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!