Wordle 586 infuriates players with 'ridiculous' word, 'OMG… is this even a word??'
Wordle 586 has confused a number of players with an uncommon word, but what is the meaning and definition of today's tricky challenge?
A certain word has infuriated a number of Wordle players who struggled to solve a particularly uncommon five-letter word on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Wordle players have been totally stumped by yet another tricky five-letter word as the game makers at the New York Times challenged players to solve an unfamiliar word.
This isn't the first time players have been thrown a curveball - as words such as; leery, coyly, quart, and agape have caused a lot of frustration for fans in the past. However, this challenge on January 26, posed a particularly hard challenge for fans.
**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**
The answer for the Wordle challenge on January 26 was 'beefy'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.
"How are these ridiculous words even considered real words? Wordle 586 5/6," said one frustrated player. "Wordle 586 4/6 OMG… is this even a word??" complained another player.
"Surely that's slang? Wordle 586 4/6," complained yet another player. "Wordle 586 6/6 Phew indeed! Is this even a word?" questioned another.
How are these ridiculous words even considered as real words?🙄Wordle 586 5/6🟩⬜⬜⬜🟨🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩January 25, 2023
"What? So random. Wordle 586 4/6," complained one wordle player. "#Wordle 586 X/6 Dumb word. Not hard but I got to the end and there were too many other choices I thought it could possibly be," said another player.
"Couldn't get today's word Wordle 586 X/6," said one player who couldn't work out the challenge. "Well, that was hard work! Wordle 586 6/6," said another.
"What a rubbish word Wordle 586 5/6," complained one person. "Wordle 586 6/6* Today's word was extremely difficult. You'd need a hell of a starting word to get this in three or less," said another.
Surely thats slang?Wordle 586 4/6⬜⬜⬜⬜🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟨⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩January 26, 2023
Beefy Meaning
Many players struggled with this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with this term. The word is not particularly common in everyday life, so what does the word beefy mean?
The Cambridge dictionary defines the word 'beefy' as an adjective meaning, 'a beefy person looks strong, heavy, and powerful,' for example, you could say, 'a beefy football player.' Alternatively, the word can be used to mean powerful and effective, for example, 'I want to buy myself a beefier computer'. The word can also refer to food that tastes like beef, 'that tastes beefy.'
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!
