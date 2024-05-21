Why isn't Daphne in season 3 of Bridgerton and will we see her in part 2?

While fans have been enthralled and delighted by Bridgerton's third season, many are wondering why Daphne Bridgerton doesn't make an appearance in the episodes and are keen to know if we will see her when part 2 drops.

While we're patiently, or not so patiently, waiting for Bridgerton season 3, part 2 to be released, fans of Netflix's hit period drama are busying themselves with finding answers to their most pertinent questions about the series - one of the most hotly contested being whether Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are together in real life.

We're all also wondering about the content of the show's upcoming episodes. We can't wait to see Violet's 'garden blooming' like actress Ruth Gemmell teased but her comments have raised some speculation since her garden is missing one rather important flower - season one star Phoebe Dynevor who played the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne.

The Bridgertons make a large family, with all the Bridgerton children's names and how old they all are being a bit hard to keep up with. But, so far throughout season three, Daphne's absence has left a looming gap in the show, especially when the family is all together and she's nowhere to be seen.

Why isn't Daphne in season 3 of Bridgerton?

Daphne Bridgerton isn't in season 3 of Netflix's Bridgerton because the actress who played her, Phoebe Dynevor, has moved on from the series and is now tied into other projects. In an interview with Variety Phoebe said of her exit from the show, "I did my two seasons. I’ve done what I wanted to do with that character, and she had a great arc."

But even though the actress is not present, that doesn't mean the character is not. Daphne was mentioned numerous times through season 3, part 1, with the Bridgerton siblings referring to her busy life as a Duchess here and there, so she's clearly still an important part of all their lives though we do not see it.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will will see Daphne in Bridgerton season 3, part 2?

While Dynevor has left the show and likely won't appear in season 3 at all, there is hope that Daphne will return to Bridgerton in the future. In her interview with Variety, she said, "If they ask me back in the future, who knows?"

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But even more concrete is the spoilers we can get from the books Bridgerton is based off. In Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, the fourth Bridgerton book that centres around Penelope and Colin's romance like the show's third season does, Daphne hosts a ball toward the end of the season at Hastings House where she lives with her husband Simon, played by Regé-Jean Page who left the show after the first season.

However, Daphne appears in the book on numerous occasions, regularly counselling Colin through his growing feelings for Penelope. Because these occasions have been adapted to work around Daphne's absence in part 1, unfortunately, it's likely that what was Daphne's ball in the book will be altered to be held by another member of the Ton if it's included at all. But, with Dynevor's teasing 'Who knows?' comment, we'll have to wait and see what part 2 holds.