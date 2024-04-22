Are Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton from Bridgerton together in real life? 

Season 3 of Netflix’s regency romp, Bridgerton, is only weeks away and the stars are already showcasing their sensational chemistry on the red carpet.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton are at the centre of this season’s storyline, which explores Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s blossoming friends to lovers trajectory.

The hit Netflix series, based on Julia Quinn’s novels of the same name, follows the romances of the Bridgerton children and is no stranger to bringing the heat with steamy storylines and powerful declarations of love.

Some lovers of the raunchy Netflix series were keen to know if the co-stars are in a relationship off-screen after they stepped out on the red carpet, hand in hand.

After five years of friendship and three seasons together, are Nicola and Luke really dating or is this a sign of how invested viewers already are in their fictional love story? Let’s find out.

Are Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton dating in real life?

On the 21st April, Nicola and Luke attended the launch of the third season at Milton Country House in Bowral, Australia. The pair were pictured holding hands on the red carpet, with many wondering if the duo were more than friends in real life too.

Despite their steamy on-screen chemistry, as seen in the new trailer for the third season of the show, the actors are just close friends. Nicola has spoken highly of Luke to Tudum about the upcoming season and said, "I couldn't ask for a better partner to go into this with. I have such trust in Luke, and I hope he has it in me to go forward on it."

It’s clear the duo have a strong bond which has helped them through the romantic scenes this season.

"There was one day where we had to do a beautifully written romantic scene, and we were just peeing ourselves with laughter because you have to look into each other's eyes. We were like 'Oh god'," Nicola told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile, Luke told the outlet, "I feel like there's always that question being asked of is it easier to do the intimacy scenes with someone who is your friend of four years or someone you just met for one day? I can safely say it's easier with a friend. There really is that sort of support."

Nicola did admit it wasn’t difficult to form a deeper connection with her co-star and this season’s suitor in question, as she explained to Elle, "We've known each other now five years and people were like, 'What did you do to build the chemistry?' And I'm like, 'Well, we just stopped repressing it, and then it was fine, we didn't have to do anything."

To date, it seems that both actors are single after Luke's relationship ended in 2023 and Nicola discussed her dating red flags in an interview with Marie Claire towards the end of last year. So who knows, maybe Bridgerton viewers could get their romance of the regency era off-screen one day, too.

The first four episodes of Bridgerton season 3 will arrive on Netflix on May 16th.