Bridgerton season 3 part 2: When will the second half drop?

Wondering when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will be released? You’re not alone and thankfully fans won’t have too long to wait now.

For fans of the hit Netflix period drama Bridgerton season 3 has been a long time coming and now the wait is finally over - at least for part 1. Deviating slightly from the chronology of the Bridgerton books’ love stories, season 3 skips ahead to tell the tale of Colin Bridgerton’s romance with Penelope Featherington who’s had a not-so-secret passion for him since season 1. Bridgerton star Ruth Gemmell has also teased that we’ll see Violet’s “garden blooming” this season too and ahead of season 1 Regencycore interiors were trending.

Now it’s finally landed, many Bridgerton fans will be eagerly making their way through season 3 part 1 and regardless of the steamy storylines in store, there’s one question already raised. As the new episodes captivate us all we reveal when Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will be coming to Netflix.

When will Bridgerton season 3 part 2 be released?

Any pause in the story of Colin and Penelope is unwelcome for fans, no matter how short, but thankfully Bridgerton season 3 part 2 will be released on 13th June 2024. This means there’s just under one month in between the release dates for parts 1 and 2 and that viewers won’t have an agonising wait before they get to see how things turn out for these star-crossed lovers. In the meantime, you can enjoy watching your favourite episodes from Bridgerton seasons 1, 2 and season 3 part 1 all over again.

Why is Bridgerton season 3 in two parts?

Netflix often tends to split up the release of new seasons of huge shows into multiple parts - as we’ve seen with everything from Firefly Lane to Virgin River. Bridgerton season 3 is the first of the show’s seasons to have a split release and it’s sadly not known exactly why the decision was made to do this. Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell previously revealed to Today.com that Netflix approached them after the season was filmed to suggest having multiple parts.

"Netflix approached us after we had finished producing the season about breaking it up," she claimed, whilst also describing Bridgerton season 3 as having a "natural break" after the first four episodes.

If there is indeed a "natural" feeling break between the earlier and later episodes it might perhaps have been this that inspired Netflix to put forward the idea of breaking up season 3. Splitting up such a globally popular show could also be a way to maintain the excitement amongst fans and keep them invested in Netflix and its library of other shows in the meantime too.

Having two parts also means that fans will be more eager than ever for answers and resolutions after the mid-season finale's major cliffhanger ending, heightening the anticipation. Whilst Bridgerton season 3 primarily focuses on Colin and Penelope, Lady Bridgerton is also going to have a moment to shine this season.

Speaking exclusively to Woman&Home about season 3, actor Ruth Gemmell declared, "I think having seen two of her children marry and for love and be happy, it was like a mirror in front of her to see that Edmund [Violet’s late husband] had left a very big hole. And no one can fill it, but it's left her lonely."

"So yes, we see that she wants to kind of dip her toe into that water," Ruth continued. "And I think now we begin to see her embracing life again. And she's going to do it really tentatively as only Violet will, but yes, I think she's kind of excited and nervous as to what her children might think."

If the suspense is already proving to be a serious challenge for you after the release of part 1, just remember that you won't have to wait long before Bridgerton season 3 part 2 dives back into all the season's romantic entanglements.

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 is now available to watch on Netflix.