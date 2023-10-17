Who is still together from Love is Blind season 5? All you need to know about the couples’ relationship statuses after the reunion

Wondering who is still together from Love is Blind season 5? You’re probably not the only one as the reunion episode revealed some intriguing updates.

Following hot on the heels of the oh-so-dramatic Love is Blind season 4 which featured so many shocking moments, Love is Blind season 5 had a lot to live up to. Thankfully it definitely delivered on the drama in its own way, including the fact that only two couples even made it to their wedding day at all. Many of us might have kicked off the latest series of Love is Blind already desperate to know the outcome of the romantic experiment. Sadly, the staggered release meant we had to wait and just like how anticipation built over who was still together from Love is Blind season 4 and, of course, who is still married from Love is Blind generally, fans were left even more excited to see the finale and reunion episodes for season 5.

Here we reveal who is still together from Love is Blind season 5 as of the reunion episode and which couples have gone their separate ways…

Who is still together from Love is Blind season 5?

Lydia and Milton

After a less-than-smooth journey throughout the pods and beyond including Lydia’s revelation that she used to date fellow cast member Uche, she and Milton became the only couple to say “I do” on their big day in the finale. Whether or not you saw this coming amid Lydia’s initial concern about their age gap and the whole Uche situation remains to be seen.

However, the couple ended up getting married and as of the reunion episode are the only couple who is still together from Love is Blind season 5. They happily declared they were still very much together and in love and Lydia shared how she’s become super close to her husband’s mother.

(Image credit: Cr. Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2023)

She even admitted that her pet peeve - Milton leaving wet towels on the floor - is something he’s got a lot better at over the course of their relationship. Milton even got a round of applause for this from the reunion cast members and hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Asked about the best thing about being married, Lydia said, “Having that person who has your back unconditionally is amazing and it’s the best feeling ever and I am so blessed.”

What happened to the other couples from Love is Blind season 5?

Stacy and Izzy

Stacy and Izzy might be the only other Love is Blind season 5 couple that fans who haven’t seen the finale or reunion might have wondered if they were still together. They and Lydia and Milton were the only ones who made it to their wedding days at all. Unlike Lydia and Milton, though, Stacy and Izzy never tied the knot on their big day. Instead, whilst Izzy said yes and was happy to marry Stacy, she didn’t feel that it was 100% right for her to say yes to him.

(Image credit: Cr. Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2023)

The pair talked after the decision was revealed and although there were some hopeful signs that they could continue with their relationship just not married (they kissed), this wasn’t where things went with Izzy and Stacy. Picking things up in the reunion, Stacy said how she cared about Izzy so much and felt that the only way to make him happy was to say yes but that she hadn’t been sure and “it didn’t feel like [making him happy and what was best for her] was coinciding”.

Whilst some fans might be sad about their relationship not working out, others might not view it as a surprise given some of the issues that arose for the couple pre-wedding. Stacy had made it clear that having the money to fund a certain kind of lifestyle was important to her and Izzy in turn had waited to have a serious conversation about their finances with his fiancée.

(Image credit: Cr. Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2023)

In the reunion Vanessa asked Izzy whether there was a part of him that had been “embarrassed” to talk about his situation with Stacy as he admitted that he had paid off everything but had a “bad credit score”, to which he responded, “Absolutely”. It was also revealed that they hadn’t dated but had taken a week or so to be alone before meeting up, talking and then going their separate ways.

They didn’t speak for a year until accidentally bumping into each other. Since then they’ve apparently gone on to forge a friendship, although their romantic relationship remains over.

Chris and Johnie

Chris and Johnie weren’t a couple that emerged from the pods engaged after a reasonably complicated situation which saw Johnie drawn more to Izzy than Chris. She confessed that she could immediately envision what her life would be like with Chris but that she felt more of an attraction to Izzy. He ultimately told her that he wanted to pursue a relationship with Stacy instead and a hurt Johnie began to analyse her two pod connections and realised that maybe she’d followed a pattern with Izzy and should’ve committed to Chris.

(Image credit: Cr. Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2023)

After Izzy ended things with her, Johnie spoke to Chris one last time and proposed getting back together. He expressed how he wanted to be with someone who knew 100% they wanted to be with him and he left. During Love is Blind season 5, though, Chris and Johnie turned up to a party with the cast and declared they were officially together after meeting properly in the airport after their time in the pods ended.

In the Love is Blind season 5 reunion they were asked if they were still together but Johnie said that Chris had been unfaithful to her and they were now broken up. Chris said that he hadn’t handled the “situation properly” but that he’d found love with the other person and now lives with them and that he regretted not being “forthcoming” with Johnie about it. She then said that she was also now seeing someone else and they’d been dating for about a year.

JP and Taylor

JP and Taylor were the first couple to get engaged on Love is Blind season 5 but that’s no guarantee that anyone will stay together. Their first meeting outside of the pods was decidedly awkward and whilst all the cast were on their holiday in Mexico Taylor kept urging JP to speak to her whilst he affirmed he didn’t want to feel pressured and would just take his time. This situation eventually culminated in a conversation in bed where Taylor brought up the awkwardness between them and JP suggested that she wasn’t able to move on past it.

(Image credit: Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

She insisted she had done and that he’d continued being awkward with her and JP ended up telling her that he found their first meeting quite shocking because of her wearing make-up and false eyelashes. He said that he considered these things as projecting a “fake” image and that he much preferred her make-up free, whilst Taylor maintained that she had wanted to look beautiful and would continue to wear make-up if she wanted to.

The next morning, Taylor handed her ring back to JP and the couple broke up. As of the reunion, JP and Taylor were still not together.

Uche and Aaliyah

Uche and Aaliyah seemed to be getting on well in the pods aside from a shocking disagreement when she confessed to having been unfaithful to a previous partner and Uche calling her a “recent cheater” before later apologising. However, a curve ball was thrown into their blossoming relationship when it emerged that Lydia - seemingly Aaliyah’s closest friend on the show at that point - had dated Uche in the real world before Love is Blind season 5. They tried to move past this with many conversations before Aayliah decided to leave the experiment early.

(Image credit: Cr. Greg Gayne/Netflix © 2023)

She and Uche then met up subsequently and they talked things through a bit more. It emerged they had tried to pursue a relationship on the outside but that it didn't work out for them and they’d broken up. Throughout the process Uche had also confronted Lydia and accused her of “stalking” him and watching the Instagram stories of women he followed. She in turn alleged that he’d cheated on her when they were together and said that he’d never see her face again.

Uche wasn’t at the Love is Blind season 5 reunion, with reports claiming that he’d explained on social media this was due to work commitments. However, Aaliyah was there and spoke more about the situation and how it had made her feel, adding that she was in a “beautiful” relationship now and was very happy.

Love is Blind season 5 is available to watch now via Netflix.