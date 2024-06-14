Where was Bridgerton filmed? Season 3 filming locations revealed

Dearest gentle readers, the wait is finally over as Bridgerton has finally arrived on Netflix. For those that have already watched the latest episodes, there is another way you can get closer to the Regency drama.

Like many period dramas, the Netflix series was filmed at some of the UK’s best loved stately homes and historic sites and if you've been eagerly waiting for the second part of series 3 after the ending of the first part, you might be keen to know all about where it was filmed, too.

Even better, many of the filming locations are open to the public - and you won’t require a ball gown to enter either.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Where is the Bridgertons' family home in real life?

Every respectable Regency family ought to have a home in the city and the countryside - and the Bridgertons are no exception.

Perhaps the most recognisable of these is Ranger’s House in Grosvenor Square, with the exterior doubling for the iconic family home.

A hidden gem amidst the hustle and bustle of the city, this stunning Georgian villa is close to London’s Greenwich Park - where Bridgerton is also filmed.

While fans might be tempted to take a few selfies in front of the wisteria draped facade, there are plenty of treasures inside with an extensive art and jewellery collections. With over 300 years of history to explore, you can learn even more about the Regency period.

For those that want to escape to the country, you can visit Wilton House which doubles as the Bridgertons' countryside residence.

Though fans will be familiar with the stunning rooms at this stately home, viewers might not be aware that it also doubles for some of Queen Charlotte’s residences - including Buckingham Palace.

It has also been used as a filming location for countless productions including The Crown, Emma and The Young Victoria.

As this beautiful locale is open for a limited time each year though, fans will need to get into their carriage and head to the estate before the season ends.

The iconic family home is instantly recognisable.

Where is Penelope Featherington's house in real life?

While Penelope might be desperate to leave home, her residence is more than worthy of a mention in Lady Whistledown’s column.

Though the Netflix character is meant to live in a London townhouse, the stunning exterior is actually filmed elsewhere.

In fact, No 1 Royal Crescent in Bath was used for the exterior shots of the Featherington family home.

The opulent Georgian home wasn’t quite grand enough for the fictional family though, with film crews adding two stone lions and rosettes to make it more opulent.

It was also used as the backdrop for several of the period drama’s iconic carriage scenes and fans can visit the Royal Crescent for free.

Meanwhile, Basildon Park was used for the exterior shots of the Featherington’s garden in earlier seasons of Bridgerton.

The National Trust property also doubles as Lady Tilley Arnold's home in the latest season.

The Royal Crescent in Bath.

Where were the Bridgerton ballroom scenes filmed?

For those hoping to be crowded the Diamond of Season, you’ll want to visit The Orangery at Kenwood House.

Located in the idyllic Hampstead Heath, the stunning stately home was the romantic backdrop for the ballroom scenes. The glass structure was even featured in the first meeting between Daphne and Simon.

Meanwhile St. George's Hall in Liverpool was used for the masquerade ball later on in series one.

It is unsurprising as the glamorous location has ornate columns, high ceilings and a mosaic floor - which is perfect for dancing.