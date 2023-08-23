woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is set to start in Autumn in just a few weeks, here's everything you need to know...

As the days get shorter and the autumn starts creeping in, fans can rejoice as the it can only mean one thing - Strictly Come Dancing is around the corner! The show usually kicks off during the mid-September, but when exactly is is set to start in 2023, who will be hosting, and who will be judging? Here's exactly what you need to know...

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start?

Officially the BBC has yet to announce when Strictly Come Dancing will begin and has continued to tell fans to expect the show to begin in autumn. However, Tess Daly let the cat out of the bag after she posted a video of the contestants in the show with the caption, "3 weeks today eek..can't wait♥️🪩 @bbcstrictly"

The post suggests that the show will most likely launch on Saturday, September 16. Meaning Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will officially start on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Who are the hosts of Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

For Strictly Come Dancing 2023, the hosts of the show will be Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman who have hosted since season 9 of the show in 2011. As the pair have hosted the show for the past 12 years fans have a good idea about what to expect from this dynamic duo who have kept the show entertaining for over a decade.

Who is judging Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 for season 21 is the same as last year. In fact, the judges have remained the same since season 19 of the show.

This means that fans can expect Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton DuBeke to join the judging panel once again.

Who are the contestants for Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2023 were all confirmed earlier this month, with the final contestant, Les Dennis, being confirmed on Friday, August 11.

The contestants - in order of confirmation - are; Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon CBE and Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDemott, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy CBE, Bobby Brazier, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft, and Les Dennis.

Although the couples have not yet been confirmed, these celebrities will soon be pairing up with a professional dancer who they will compete in the show with.

The professional dancers are all returning from last year, meaning Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nancy Xu, Carlos Gu, Lauren Oakley, Michelle Tsiakkas and Vito Coppola are all return to the dance floor this September.

When will Strictly Come Dancing 2023 finish?

As we suspect that the official start date of Strictly will be on Saturday, September 23, 2023, the end date is likely to be 13 weeks in total including on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This is based on the typical format of the show which lasts 14 weeks in total - if including the launch show.