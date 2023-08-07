Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2023 - Everything you need to know about the celebrities participating
The Strictly Come Dancing Contestants 2023 who have been announced so far...
Strictly Come Dancing is a highlight of the TV calendar for many people – and it’s time to start getting excited about the 2023 series, as the Strictly Come Dancing contestants 2023 have begun to be announced!
Although a fixed start date from the BBC has yet to be confirmed, the end of the summer signals the beginning of Strictly Come Dancing and we cannot wait! The first celebrities in the line-up have been announced, with many more cast members still to be confirmed and revealed.
So who is among the Strictly Come Dancing contestants 2023? And what do we need to know about each of these contestants?
Strictly Come Dancing line-up 2023
Amanda Abbington
Amanda Abbington was the very first celebrity confirmed to be taking part this year. You may recognise this actress from the likes of Lockwood & Co, Cuffs, Safe, and BBC’s Sherlock, where she played Mary Morstan.
Amanda, who was previously in a relationship with actor Martin Freeman, was announced as the first contestant on The One Show. She said, "I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things!"
"Plus I get to learn to dance, which I am incredibly excited about. I'm really looking forward to the training too, I'm quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can't wait to start!"
Angela Rippon
Presenter and former newsreader Angela Rippon was the second celebrity confirmed for the upcoming 2023 series. At 78, Angela has the privilege of being the oldest contestant to take part in the competition across its past 20 seasons.
After the news broke, Angela said in a statement, "Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me."
"A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango."
Leyton Williams
The third celebrity announced was West End actor Leyton Williams, known for roles in shows such as Bad Education and the stage musical, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.
He said, “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”
The actor has also said that he would be happy to be partnered up with a male dancer so that he can be lifted up during performances.
Krishnan Guru-Murthy
The fourth celebrity confirmed to be taking part is journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy. After joining the news team in 1998, Krishnan is the second longest-serving Channel 4 lead anchor (second only to Jon Snow).
While he’s best known for putting celebrities through their paces with his tough questioning, he’s ready to challenge himself on the dancefloor.
He said, "I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude."
Eddie Kadi
Eddie Kadi is a multi-award winning stand-up comedian and radio presenter. Recognised as one of the most globally celebrated stand up personalities, he was the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London.
Eddie said, "WOW. Anyone who knows me, understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE."
Angela Scanlon
Angela Scanlon is an Irish Television presenter for the BBC and RTÉ. The presenter also hosts the interior design show Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two and the Saturday night chat show, Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One.
The news that Angela would be joining was revealed on Monday, August 7, and the presenter revealed that she was scared but excited about taking part.
"I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras?" Angela joked. "Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!"
