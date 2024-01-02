Victoria Beckham looks ultra elegant in a figure-hugging emerald green gown for final look of 2023
Victoria Beckham's emerald green gown was the perfect final look of the year as she shared sweet images of her wholesome family party
Victoria Beckham's emerald green gown was a stunning look as the fashion designer wore one of her own brand's pieces for her final look of 2023.
In celebration of New Year's Eve, Victoria Beckham shared some sweet snaps of her family as they shared dinner ahead of the New Year. In one particularly stunning image, the former Spice Girl posed with her husband David Beckham in a gorgeous green gown that perfectly hugged her figure. The dress was perfectly aligned with the autumn/winter fashion trends and highlighted exactly what to wear on New Year's Eve if you want something spectacular but still warm for the colder December months.
The dress worn by Victoria Beckham is still available to purchase, but there are also several other dresses much like this satin-style jersey dress that are available from other retailers. Victoria Beckham's designer label is rather pricier than many other brands, so if you are looking to replicate this look for less money, there are several alternatives.
RRP: £1,450.00 | Victoria Beckham. A viridian green jersey dress with a hook fastening and gathered knot front and back. Also featuring an open back and long sleeves.
Was £230.00 Now £207.00 | Me & Thee. A beautiful emerald green velvet knot detail maxi dress with a plunging neckline and cinched waist. This style is floor-length with a high front split.
The caption of the post from Victoria's Instagram revealed that her eldest son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola were not in attendance, but their other three children rang in the New Year with their parents. "Happy New Year!! Wishing all your dreams come true in 2024 💫 I love you so much," Victoria wrote on social media. Victoria then tagged her sons, husband, and Romeo Beckham's Girlfriend, Mia Regan who were in attendance. The images suggested that the family sat down for beef wellington, wine, champagne and all dressed to the nines to celebrate with one another.
