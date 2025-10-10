'There was an element of attention seeking' - Victoria Beckham reflects on behaviour during her WAG days

Until now, Victoria Beckham has remained something of an elusive enigma. However, that's all completely changed with the release of her three-part Netflix documentary, Victoria.

You might've formed your own opinion about why the star apparently never smiles for the camera, or wondered whether there was truth to the rumours she's suffered from an eating disorder.

Having remained notoriously private under intense media scrutiny for so many years, Victoria opens up about everything you might have asked about her in the docuseries. She's even devastatingly honest about David not being able to support her during the darkest times when it appeared her fashion brand, Victoria Beckham, was crumbling around her.

Victoria Beckham | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The star also delves into her time as part of an elite group of women during the noughties, who became tabloid darlings for relationships with big-name footballers.

The wives and girlfriends, or WAGS as they were called by the press, became more known for their relationship status rather than any of their own achievements.

Victoria reflects on her behaviour during her so-called WAG era, with some sadness and uncharacteristic brutal honesty.

"I suppose there was an element of attention seeking if I'm being completely honest," she says in the documentary.

"I didn't feel creatively fulfilled so it's how I stayed in the conversation - from Spice Girl to WAG," VB explains.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Victoria shares that she'd always wanted to be famous. Clearly, that dream was realised on a monumental level when she skyrocketed to fame with the Spice Girls.

However, her WAG era coincided with the demise of the iconic girl group, and she admits to struggling with her identity.

"I didn't realise it at the time, but I was trying to find myself," she says of her time in the stands as a glamorous onlooker.

"I felt incomplete, sad, frozen in time. I was appreciative of what I had but I need a sense of purpose," she recalls.

Alongside being born with a drive to be famous, Victoria had also often found solace in fashion. In 2007, she identified the purpose she felt was lacking in her WAG years, and decided to pursue her career as a designer.

(Image credit: Netflix)

A campaign with Marc Jacobs saw her photographed with giant shopping bags, honing in on her WAG image as somebody who did little other than shop and look pretty.

The star then realised these images were going to do nothing to help her build a brand. "When I first saw those pictures I was horrified. It was very much poking fun at me," she says.

"And that's when I realised I was a laughing stock. No one took me seriously in this industry. I knew I wanted to be designer, that I had a point of view but I also knew that I needed someone to believe in me."

After working tirelessly, "crying every day before work" and worrying she could end up bankrupt, Victoria found an investor and managed to get her now lucrative and highly respected business off the ground.

Shaking off the WAG image and becoming an esteemed designer did not come easy, and the documentary reveals the exact level of toil and hardship that went into achieving it - but despite the shaky start, the Victoria Beckham brand is thriving.