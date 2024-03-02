Tracee Ellis Ross's LA home evokes serenity with natural wood floors and unpainted sliding doors for a down-to-earth space
Tracee Ellis Ross's natural wood home has been showcased on social media as the star has given a sneak peek into her refined space
Fans have been given a sneak peek into Tracee Ellis Ross's LA home on social media as the star has shared various snaps of her peaceful space.
When it comes to the interior design trends of 2024, the Scandinavian and natural wood influences have continued from 2023 and continue to inspire interior designers who have created neutral natural spaces for their celebrity clients. These spaces ooze serenity and calm with bespoke natural, unpainted woods filling the homes of many famous faces. One of these famous faces is Tracee Ellis Ross.
Giving just quick peeks into her minimalistic space, Tracee has shared various posts on social media that show she is a fan of the natural wood trend. She has centred many of the rooms in her house around natural wood floors and cabinets that are untarnished by trendy paint jobs.
In several posts, Tracee has showcased her natural wood flooring that features planks of unpainted wood in a pale shade. The wood's natural grain is evident in these shots and creates a raw and nonsynthetic feel to the home.
This flooring, paired with the tall unpainted sliding wardrobe and cabinet doors creates a warm feel to the space. The shades are slightly off and not quite the same match tone and grain, which only furthers the natural and organic feel.
Other images show that the influence of unpainted wood is consistent throughout the house and even presents itself in pieces of furniture and decor items in the home.
In what appears to be a hallway or corridor, the actress lounged on a wooden bench as she let the sunshine pour onto her from a window nearby. Visible above her are line drawing figures encased in large wooden frames.
RRP: £7 | This classic wooden frame features a wide white border, perfect for prints and photographs.
RRP: £375 | This contemporary piece is inspired by classic arch windows for a unique homey antique feel.
RRP: £120 (was £150) | This low bench is a rustic style perfect for any hallway or long corridor space.
In all of the images shared by the star, her walls can be seen painted in shades of cream or other pale natural shades. When it comes to the interior paint colour trends in 2024, these neutral shades are always popular and the best option for minimalistic spaces. Unlike other bold colour palettes, these shades will rarely go out of fashion and can create a warm and cosy space that is both clean and reflects bright light.
