The shocking amount of Wordle fails yesterday will make you feel better - as Wordle 614 brings more struggle

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Yesterday's challenge, Wordle 613 horrified players as many struggled to solve the word 'riper' - and today's challenge is a shocker too!

Yesterday, Wordle 613 was labeled a 'BS word' as players failed to solve the 'streak-ender' challenge. While this isn't the first time that a wordle challenge has trended on social media because so many people are failing, this particular word even caught the attention of the game makers at the New York Times.

Revealing how tricky this challenge really was, the New York Times tweeted, "Warning: Wordle 613 is a streak killer. About 25% of players are losing today's puzzle (usually it's only 1-2%)."

🟨🟩 Warning: Wordle 613 is a streak killer. 🟨🟩 About 25% of players are losing today's puzzle (usually it's only 1-2%). https://t.co/mu7XvUVmdhFebruary 22, 2023 See more

You may also like... If you think you're amazing at Wordle, Letterle is the game for only the best of the best

Of course, as a quarter of people failed to solve this challegne, this announcement did not come as a complete surprise to some. "No kidding. Grrrr. Barely got it in Wordle 613 6/6," said one player in response to this announcement.

However, others took comfort that others were failing too. "Today's wordle ended 25% of players' streaks. So I'm in very good company," commented one player.

In another tricky move, the New York Times posed another hard challenge the very next day and on February 23, fans were stumped as they struggled to solve a new puzzle.

**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**

No kidding. Grrrr. Barely got it in Wordle 613 6/6⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜🟨🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 https://t.co/JZFQ1N4bzLFebruary 23, 2023 See more

The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 23 was 'vague'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.

"A hard one again today, not as bad as yesterday, but still. Wordle 614 6/6," said one player. "Wordle 614 3/6 I worked hard for that one after maxing out yesterday," said another.

"Totally lost the plot here. Wordle 614 X/6," said one player who failed to solve the challenge. "Wordle 614 4/6 -thought I wasn't going to get an answer at all today #wordle #wordle614," said another.

A hard one again today, not as bad as yesterday, but still. Wordle 614 6/6⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛🟩⬛🟩🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩February 23, 2023 See more

Vague Meaning

Most people who struggled to solve this puzzle failed to put the letter 'v' in the puzzle, which made guessing the correct word pretty tough. However some failed at this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term, so what does the word vague mean?

The word vague is described as an adjective meaning ' of uncertain, indefinite, or unclear character or meaning'. For example, you could say, "many patients suffer vague symptoms."

(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Staff / Getty Images)

If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.

If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!