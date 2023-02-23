The shocking amount of Wordle fails yesterday will make you feel better - as Wordle 614 brings more struggle
Wordle 613 caused havoc yesterday as the New York Times reveals the shocking percentage of people who failed the challenge
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to W&H Newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Yesterday's challenge, Wordle 613 horrified players as many struggled to solve the word 'riper' - and today's challenge is a shocker too!
Yesterday, Wordle 613 was labeled a 'BS word' as players failed to solve the 'streak-ender' challenge. While this isn't the first time that a wordle challenge has trended on social media because so many people are failing, this particular word even caught the attention of the game makers at the New York Times.
Revealing how tricky this challenge really was, the New York Times tweeted, "Warning: Wordle 613 is a streak killer. About 25% of players are losing today's puzzle (usually it's only 1-2%)."
🟨🟩 Warning: Wordle 613 is a streak killer. 🟨🟩 About 25% of players are losing today's puzzle (usually it's only 1-2%). https://t.co/mu7XvUVmdhFebruary 22, 2023
Of course, as a quarter of people failed to solve this challegne, this announcement did not come as a complete surprise to some. "No kidding. Grrrr. Barely got it in Wordle 613 6/6," said one player in response to this announcement.
However, others took comfort that others were failing too. "Today's wordle ended 25% of players' streaks. So I'm in very good company," commented one player.
In another tricky move, the New York Times posed another hard challenge the very next day and on February 23, fans were stumped as they struggled to solve a new puzzle.
**Warning! There are spoilers ahead, so don't read on if you have yet to play the game!**
No kidding. Grrrr. Barely got it in Wordle 613 6/6⬜🟨⬜🟨⬜🟨🟩🟨⬜⬜⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 https://t.co/JZFQ1N4bzLFebruary 23, 2023
The answer for the Wordle challenge on February 23 was 'vague'. Players who struggled to solve this challenge took to social media to complain about the difficulty of this game.
"A hard one again today, not as bad as yesterday, but still. Wordle 614 6/6," said one player. "Wordle 614 3/6 I worked hard for that one after maxing out yesterday," said another.
"Totally lost the plot here. Wordle 614 X/6," said one player who failed to solve the challenge. "Wordle 614 4/6 -thought I wasn't going to get an answer at all today #wordle #wordle614," said another.
A hard one again today, not as bad as yesterday, but still. Wordle 614 6/6⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨🟨⬛🟩⬛🟩🟨🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩February 23, 2023
Vague Meaning
Most people who struggled to solve this puzzle failed to put the letter 'v' in the puzzle, which made guessing the correct word pretty tough. However some failed at this challenge because they were simply unfamiliar with the term, so what does the word vague mean?
The word vague is described as an adjective meaning ' of uncertain, indefinite, or unclear character or meaning'. For example, you could say, "many patients suffer vague symptoms."
If you struggled to solve this Wordle challenge, don't worry, you are not alone! This was a particularly tough challenge that stumped a lot of players. However, if you want to improve at this game, there are a number of Wordle hacks and Wordle tricks, that may help.
If you fancy something a little different instead, there are a number of Wordle alternatives that are just like Wordle, but with a slightly different twist to keep players on their toes!
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
Kate Middleton's new 'safe bet' essential to avoid awkward 'wardrobe mishaps' during hands-on workdays
The Princess of Wales has embraced the turtleneck as a staple of her work uniform, pairing the simple piece with everything from trousers to skirts
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Milan Fashion Week 2023 highlights - these are the styles making us excited for next season
Keep up-to-date with Milan Fashion Week 2023 with our highlights guides to the best shows and trends emerging for next season
By Rivkie Baum • Published