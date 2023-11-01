The new Marks & Spencer Christmas advert is dividing fans - but we love this refreshing message!

The Marks & Spencer Christmas advert was released on November 1st and while some fans are loving the fun message, others are less than impressed.

On November 1st, Marks & Spencer made it clear that Halloween is over and Christmas is on its way as they released their brand new Christmas advert. The advert for their Clothing & Home department featured many famous faces including Hannah Waddingham, Zawe Ashton, Tan France, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor as they got into the festive spirit.

In the advert, the celebrities were shown getting bogged down by the Christmas traditions and ultimately getting into the real Christmas spirit by ditching expectations and having their own fun. This meant burning unwritten Christmas cards, ditching the board games and whacking an elf on the shelf off a roof!

The tagline for the advert on Instagram read, "Sound the klaxon, our clothing and home Christmas ad for 2023 is here! To the gingerbread-house builders, costume designers and charade champions… this one’s for you 😉#LoveThismasNotThatmas."

Not every viewer was a fan and many people commented that they felt the advertisement didn't capture the Christmas spirit. "I have said this before, but this advert just doesn't feel very Christmassy to me. They are just destroying everything relating to Christmas," said one commenter.

"Yay, how Christmassy, destroying Christmas. I get that it’s saying do Christmas as you want, so why not concentrate on positive stuff rather than sh**ting on tradition? The whole thing looks low rent," said another. "Absolutely DISGUSTING advert! So burn Christmas cards, throw the elf away (elf on the shelf loved by millions of children), throw away family board games and enjoyment, destroy the whole spirit of CHRISTMAS and 'yeah'. DISGUSTING M&S," added another very angry commenter.

However, many people loved this advert and took to social media to complement the brand for their refreshing take. "Best part…. Batting Elf on the shelf into space with a cricket bat. 🏏 👏👏 Will give so many mums and dads a smile 😀," said one commenter.

"👏love it !! Do Xmas your way ! Life is hard enough without the pressure of creating an”instagramable “ Xmas …." said another.

"🙌 Yes M&S! There's so much pressure at Christmas. Burn those cards and bring the magic back!" added a third commenter.

The celebrities looked fantastic in this advert and Marks & Spencer has outdone itself when it comes to creating some of the perfect festive looks for the winter season. Many of the items in the video are inexpensive and just perfect for dressing up this Christmas and adding a little glamour to your look.