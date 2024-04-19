Where was The Gentlemen filmed? The historic locations that stood in for Halstead Manor

Wondering where The Gentlemen was filmed? You're probably not alone, especially after seeing the stunning Halstead Manor.

Following in the footsteps of Guy Ritchie’s 2019 The Gentlemen film, Netflix’s The Gentlemen spin-off has a similar premise and tells the tale of Edward Horniman who unexpectedly becomes the 13th Duke of Halstead. His older brother Freddie is far from thrilled to have been leap-frogged to the title (not to mention the house and income), meanwhile Eddie makes the acquaintance of the mysterious Susie Glass.

With violence, drugs and humour aplenty, it’s no wonder so many fans are hoping for a season 2 of The Gentlemen. However, despite the stand-out performances and brilliant script, the drama wouldn’t be the same without the equally magnificent locations. The Horniman family home, Halstead Manor, is particularly impressive and here we reveal where The Gentlemen was filmed.

Where was The Gentlemen's Halstead Manor filmed?

It’s only to be expected that the Duke of Halstead’s home would be impressive and Badminton Hall in Gloucestershire was the filming location used to create the fictional Halstead Manor. This is a Grade II listed building and belongs to the Duke and Duchess of Beaufort. Whilst Badminton House is primarily their private home, as is clear from its use as a stand-in for the fictional Halstead Manor in The Gentlemen, it’s also open to hire as a filming location.

Not only that, but if you fell in love with the estate whilst watching the Netflix show, Badminton House also offers a “variety of wonderful venues” for weddings, corporate events or private parties.

As well as being a filming location for The Gentlemen, Badminton House and Estate has also been used as a location for Bridgerton, Pearl Harbour and 28 Days Later. Fashion brands such as the royal go-to Emilia Wickstead, as well as Monique Lhuillier, have also used it as the perfect place for product shoots and launches.

Badminton House is also the host for the Badminton Horse Trials each year and inside it has gorgeous rooms (several of which have Georgian décor), including a drawing room, ballroom, dining rooms, a banquet hall and a traditional servants’ kitchen. As per the Badminton House website, outside there are also orchards, formal gardens, a swimming pool, an orangery and fountains, as well as a private church and stables.

With so many wonderful features and rooms that are the epitome of traditional elegance, we can certainly see why Badminton House was chosen as a key The Gentlemen filming location. According to RadioTimes.com, co-writer and executive producer of the series, Matthew Read, it was felt that Halstead Manor was almost like “another character” in The Gentlemen and that it “sets the tone”.

"It also connects to the history of aristocracy and to one of the show's key themes of class. So as soon as Eddie turns up at Halstead, you understand so much about his character, his background and his life,” Matthew said. “And when the cocaine dealing scousers arrive there, the contrast between the two worlds is laid out right before you. It's a brilliant shortcut to the heart of the story."

Meanwhile, location manager Iggy Ellis explained that Badminton House “felt immediately right” for Halstead “because it's a proper, lived-in home, rather than a National Trust museum”.

"So inside there'd be some walking sticks by the door or a few shotgun rounds from where they'd been out shooting. There were cracks and tired bits, as you'd get in every family home. But there was also [an] oil painting and history and majesty. It felt perfect for our story,” Iggy said.

What were the other The Gentlemen filming locations?

Although Badminton House was the primary filming location for the house in The Gentlemen, it wasn’t the only place they used to shoot the high-octane Netflix show. It’s understood that Loseley Park in Surrey, where much of The Gentlemen movie was filmed, was also used as a location for the series. The show reportedly filmed some interior scenes at Loseley Park, as well as some scenes in the Halstead woodland and the 1,400 acres of countryside that the property is situated in were likely put to good use here.

In the summer months Loseley Park is open to the public and it’s also been used as a location for The Favourite and The Crown. Stoke Court in Buckinghamshire, which dates back to the 15th century, was another filming location for interior scenes at Halstead Manor, reportedly including the very memorable one at the end of episode 1 where Freddie was humiliated by Tommy Dixon.

Scenes at the fictional private members’ club, Pinky’s Club, where Eddie is taken for a face-to-face meeting with Stanley Johnston who wants to buy Halstead Manor desperately were filmed at The Reform Club in Pall Mall. Stanley has his own historic home in The Gentlemen and it was reportedly the very beautiful Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire that doubled as his residence.

This is a neo-Palladian house which is surrounded by 300 acres of parkland and although it isn’t open to the public, it can be hired for events, product launches and presentations. Other The Gentlemen filming locations include Billingsgate Market, St Paul’s Church in Southwark and two boxing match scenes in the series were shot at Printworks and the Magazine building on the Greenwich Peninsula.

The Gentlemen is available to watch now on Netflix.