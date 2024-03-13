Will there be a season 2 of The Gentlemen? Here's what the cast have said

Netflix's series The Gentlemen has been a huge hit and has delighted the viewers who love the series starring Theo James and Kaya Scofelario

Starring Theo James as Eddie Horniman, the Duke of Halstead and Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass, The Gentlemen is a brand new gangster series that has hooked viewers on Netflix who have been eager for more of this thrilling, bloody series. As the series was left on an uncertain note, fans want to know if it's possible that a second season could be on the horizon. Here's what we know about the possibility of a season 2 of The Gentlemen...

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has yet to confirm whether The Gentlemen will be renewed for the a second series, but people who have worked on the show have revealed that there are conversations about season 2 in place.

When speaking about the possibility of season 2 of The Gentlemen, Marc Helwig, the Head Of Worldwide Television at Miramax said that if the series performs well, it's very possible. "We have started that process,” he told Deadline.

"There are some writers we’ve talked to, certainly lots of discussion with Guy about what he might want to do in a second season, what things to focus on."

Marc then commented on the first season saying it "has to perform, and then we’ll know more". He added, "But it’s been an active ongoing discussion already what a second season would be."

He then hinted that another movie could also be on the cards and the series could "spawn some kind of a universe, a Guy Ritchie world".

(Image credit: Netflix)

In an interview with Digital Spy Giancarlo Esposito who played Stanley Johnston said that while a second season hasn't been commissioned, he thinks there's a possibility of it 'going further' because of the final scene of the show.

"Nothing was ever discussed of a second season. But when you're in the last episode of the first season – a really great scene, I love Ray Winstone – then you know, we have the possibility of going further. And I think the show does as well," he said.

He also revealed that his character was only meant to appear in the first episode, but it was extended as Guy Ritchie enjoyed his character so much. "In fact, someone let it slip to me that in a previous idea in the script, Stanley wouldn't be with us after the first episode, which completely made sense to me," he said.

"Somewhere along the line that shifted. I was asked to do two episodes, then it was three, and then I think it eventually became four. So I knew that my presence was required and that Guy enjoyed having me."

Although the drama ended with Stanley being arrested, the final moments showed that he and Bobby Glass were in the same luxury prison, leaving the door open as the pair could be hatching a plan for a new drug venture which could be the crux of season 2 of The Gentlemen.

(Image credit: Netflix)

While watching the series, a lot of viewers were wondering if Susie Glass and Eddie Horniman get together. Their characters had a great deal of chemistry and a lot of flirty back and forth which never fully translated into anything romantic on screen. Their relationship was a focal point of the first season and developing this into a romantic relationship would be another way to revisit the characters and their ever-changing relationship in season two.